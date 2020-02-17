[tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder-two-live-on-talksport-this-weekend:-how-to-hear-to-exceptional-coverage-from-las-vegas]

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will fulfill in their rematch this weekend and talkSPORT will convey you special protection of each individual punch.

The two superstars battled out a draw in December 2018 in 1 of the most thrilling heavyweight fights of all time and will do it all in excess of yet again on February 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

AFP Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to encounter off in Las Vegas

Fury vs Wilder two will be one of 2020’s greatest sporting events and talkSPORT will in attendance in Sin Metropolis for all the motion.

We will provide you nine hours of uninterrupted protection from 10pm on Saturday evening by means of to 7am Sunday morning.

Former British cruiserweight Glenn McCrory, Fight Evening presenter Adam Catterall and talkSPORT’s Dom McGuinness will be at the MGM Arena in Vegas to bring you all the build up, dwell motion and publish combat examination.

Here’s how you can hear to our unique radio coverage…

On the net

Tune in to talkSPORT and talkSPORT two through our absolutely free on the internet streaming service at talkSPORT.com or by clicking the radio player underneath.

Application

Iphone – Download from the Iphone application store

Android – Download from Google Perform

Radio

talkSPORT is offered throughout the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Tv set

Listen to talkSPORT through your Television on the pursuing channels:

Sky: Channel 0108

Virgin Media: Channel 927

Freeview: Channel 723

Freesat: Channel 731

Fury vs Wilder 2 facts Day: Saturday, February 22 Envisioned US start time: eight: 30pm Predicted British isles start off time: four: 30am (Sunday morning) Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas Full card: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury – (Heavyweight)

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Tremendous-Welterweight)

Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (Super-Lightweight)

Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (Tremendous-Lightweight)

Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (Lightweight)

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (Light-weight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Champion (Welterweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)

Abide by talkSPORT.com for all the construct-up, information, special interviews and post-combat investigation and reaction to Fury vs Wilder two