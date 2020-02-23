[Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder two Stay Outcomes: Major celebration starts off NOW – commentary stream and round-by-round updates]

Up to date: 23rd February 2020, four: 52 am

It is Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder portion two in just one of boxing’s greatest heavyweight title fights in modern several years – and it is dwell on talkSPORT NOW!

The unbeaten pair produced a thrilling encounter in Los Angeles at the conclude of 2018, clashing in an epic attract.

Now it is time for the rematch in Las Vegas and in this article is anything you have to have to know to observe the massive clash…

It is taking spot on Saturday, February 22

The MGM Grand Backyard Arena in Las Vegas is internet hosting the fight

Ring walks are thanks to get started in the US at 9pm

The United kingdom is 8 hours ahead so start off time in excess of below is all over 5am Sunday morning

Wilder’s WBC crown as effectively as Fury’s ‘lineal’ standing and the vacant Ring Journal heavyweight title will be on the line

talkSPORT is the ONLY spot in the United kingdom where by you can listen to reside radio commentary of the fight – and for no cost!

The struggle is also being demonstrated reside on BT Sport Box Office, at a selling price of £24.95

GETTY Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will clash once again in Las Vegas tonight

Fury vs Wilder: How to listen

talkSPORT has been making up the principal event because 10pm on Saturday night time and is bringing you exclusive radio coverage appropriate via to 7am on Sunday morning.

You can pay attention to talkSPORT by means of our radio player under or our on the net streaming company listed here at talkSPORT.com.

You can also pay attention by the application, by means of DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Adhere to our stay web site beneath for frequent updates much too.

Fury vs Wilder: The complete card and success