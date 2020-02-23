[Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder two Stay Outcomes: Major celebration starts off NOW – commentary stream and round-by-round updates]

Are living ON TALKSPORT
It is Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder portion two in just one of boxing’s greatest heavyweight title fights in modern several years – and it is dwell on talkSPORT NOW!
The unbeaten pair produced a thrilling encounter in Los Angeles at the conclude of 2018, clashing in an epic attract.
Now it is time for the rematch in Las Vegas and in this article is anything you have to have to know to observe the massive clash…
- It is taking spot on Saturday, February 22
- The MGM Grand Backyard Arena in Las Vegas is internet hosting the fight
- Ring walks are thanks to get started in the US at 9pm
- The United kingdom is 8 hours ahead so start off time in excess of below is all over 5am Sunday morning
- Wilder’s WBC crown as effectively as Fury’s ‘lineal’ standing and the vacant Ring Journal heavyweight title will be on the line
- The struggle is also being demonstrated reside on BT Sport Box Office, at a selling price of £24.95
Fury vs Wilder: How to listen
Fury vs Wilder: The complete card and success
- Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury (Heavyweight)
- Charles Martin BEATS Gerald Washington by KO (Heavyweight)
- Emanuel Navarrete BEATS Jeo Santisima by eleventh spherical stoppage (Super-Bantamweight)
- Sebastian Fundora BEATS Daniel Lewis by unanimous points decision (Tremendous-Welterweight)
- Javier Molina BEATS Amir Imam by unanimous factors decision (Super-Light-weight)
- Petros Ananyan BEATS Subriel Matias by unanimous points decision (Tremendous-Lightweight)
- Rolando Romero BEATS Arturs Ahmetovs by second round stoppage (Lightweight)
- Gabriel Flores Jr BEATS Matt Conway by unanimous points decision (Light-weight)
- Vito Mielnicki Jr BEATS Corey Winner by unanimous points decision (Welterweight)
- Isaac Lowe BEATS Alberto Guevara by unanimous factors decision (Featherweight)