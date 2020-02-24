tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder:-view-as-us-president-donald-trump-reacts-to-fight,-invites-each-to-white-property

Movie
By Michael Benson
24th February 2020,
11: 46 am
President of the United States Donald Trump has branded Tyson Fury’s knockout gain in excess of Tyson Fury a ‘great fight’ and designs to invite them equally to the White Home.
The ‘Gypsy King’ shocked the environment on Saturday evening in Las Vegas by flooring the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in rounds 3 and five before forcing his corner to toss in the towel in the course of the seventh.
Cautious
Tyson Fury rejects water bottle more than fears it could be spiked prior to drug screening
done now
‘I want him to pack it in’ – Fury’s father urges Gypsy King to retire right after Wilder KO
LASH VEGAS
Brits ‘drink Las Vegas dry’ in boozy celebrations following Fury’s KO of Wilder
‘i stand with you’
Andre Ward hails trainer for pulling Deontay Wilder out versus Fury
MONUMENTAL
Pay attention back to the moment Wilder threw in the towel vs Fury stay on talkSPORT
FEUD
Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn blasts Deontay Wilder soon after Tyson Fury knockout
PEOPLE’S CHAMP
Fury gave away purse for very first Wilder struggle and attained even more for rematch
Up to date
Boxing plan 2020, all key future fights and effects
Head Online games
Ben Davison points out how Tyson Fury tricked Deontay Wilder at the weigh-ins
SNUB
Joshua defended from accusations of ‘bottling’ ringside apperance at Wilder vs Fury two
Trump said to reporters at the stop of a media session on Sunday, “By the way, that was a fantastic battle, did you observe it?
“You preferred it? That was a great struggle, two excellent fighters, it was definitely really enjoyable.
“Maybe we have to carry them the two to the White Dwelling since that was truly a great just one.
“In truth, I believe we’ll do that.”
Fury’s father John Fury reacted on GMB: “That is great for a Fury isn’t it?
“I am a major enthusiast of Donald Trump. It is wonderful wherever it has ended, a conference in the White House.”
Promoter Frank Warren added to Boxing Social: “Donald Trump’s invited him to the White Home.
“And the WBC president told me that the Pope’s invited him to see him.”