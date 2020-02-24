tyson-fury-vs-deontay-wilder:-view-as-us-president-donald-trump-reacts-to-fight,-invites-each-to-white-property

President of the United States Donald Trump has branded Tyson Fury’s knockout gain in excess of Tyson Fury a ‘great fight’ and designs to invite them equally to the White Home.

The ‘Gypsy King’ shocked the environment on Saturday evening in Las Vegas by flooring the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in rounds 3 and five before forcing his corner to toss in the towel in the course of the seventh.

White House Donald Trump has generally been a big boxing and WWE enthusiast

Cautious

Tyson Fury rejects water bottle more than fears it could be spiked prior to drug screening done now

‘I want him to pack it in’ – Fury’s father urges Gypsy King to retire right after Wilder KO LASH VEGAS

Brits ‘drink Las Vegas dry’ in boozy celebrations following Fury’s KO of Wilder ‘i stand with you’

Andre Ward hails trainer for pulling Deontay Wilder out versus Fury MONUMENTAL

Pay attention back to the moment Wilder threw in the towel vs Fury stay on talkSPORT FEUD

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn blasts Deontay Wilder soon after Tyson Fury knockout PEOPLE’S CHAMP

Fury gave away purse for very first Wilder struggle and attained even more for rematch Up to date

Boxing plan 2020, all key future fights and effects Head Online games

Ben Davison points out how Tyson Fury tricked Deontay Wilder at the weigh-ins SNUB

Joshua defended from accusations of ‘bottling’ ringside apperance at Wilder vs Fury two

Trump said to reporters at the stop of a media session on Sunday, “By the way, that was a fantastic battle, did you observe it?

“You preferred it? That was a great struggle, two excellent fighters, it was definitely really enjoyable.

“Maybe we have to carry them the two to the White Dwelling since that was truly a great just one.

“In truth, I believe we’ll do that.”

Getty Photographs – Getty Fury knocked down Wilder in the 3rd and fifth rounds and was dominant right before the struggle was finished

Fury’s father John Fury reacted on GMB: “That is great for a Fury isn’t it?

“I am a major enthusiast of Donald Trump. It is wonderful wherever it has ended, a conference in the White House.”

Promoter Frank Warren added to Boxing Social: “Donald Trump’s invited him to the White Home.

“And the WBC president told me that the Pope’s invited him to see him.”