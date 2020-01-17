Tyson Fury was ranked No. 1 by Oleksandr Usyk

World Boxing News 17/01/2020

📸 Mikey Williams

The heads of the World Boxing Council have released the latest round of heavyweight leaderboards, with upcoming challenger Tyson Fury ahead.

As a former number one Dillian Whyte Now the intermediate defending champion, the Brit drops from his position.

This allows Fury to secure first place before his rematch with the champion Deontay Wilder,

Enter the ratings at number three on the back of his debut at £ 200 plus, Oleksandr Usyk advances by one place.

Oscar Rivas is at three while Luis Ortiz and ex-unified ruler Andy Ruiz Jr. are fourth and fifth. Both fought for world crowns in their last battles.

New Yorker Adam Kownacki remains rooted in the top ten alongside Croatian hope Filip Hrgovic, Former World Champion Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin come next

New contenders Michael Hunter, Daniel Dubois, and Joe Joyce Everyone makes movements in the voluntary positions.

The evergreen Derek Chisora is thirteen, with Anthony Joshua’s expected opponent Kubrat Pulev at fourteen.

The one-time European champion rounds off the positions for a possible shot on the green and gold bracelet Agit Kabayel,

WBC TOP 40 (Jan 2o20)

CHAMPION: Deontay Wilder

Interim CHAMPION: Dillian Whyte

1 / Tyson Fury (GB)

2 / Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

3 / Oscar Rivas (Colombia / Canada)

4 / Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

5 / Andy Ruiz Jr. (Mexico / USA)

6 / Adam Kownacki (US)

7 / Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) INTL

8 / Joseph Parker (New Zealand)

9 / Alexander Povetkin (Russia)

10 / Michael Hunter (US)

11 / Daniel Dubois (GB) KOMM / BBBofC / SILBER

12 / Joe Joyce (GB)

13 / Dereck Chisora ​​(GB)

14 / Kubrat Pulev (Bulgaria)

15 / Agit Kabayel (Germany)

Voluntary shutdown

16 / Dominic Breazeale (US)

17 / Charles Martin (US)

18 / Efe Ajagba (Nigeria / USA)

19 / Carlos Takam (Cameroon)

20 / Evgeny Romanov (Russia)

21 / Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia / Canada) NABF

22 / Marco Huck (GB)

23 / Hughie Fury (GB)

24 / Gerald Washington (US)

25 / Martin Bakole (Congo / GB)

26 / Bryant Jennings (US)

27 / Sergey Kuzmin (Russia)

28 / Zhilei Zhang (China)

29 / Simon Kean (Canada) INTL silver

30 / Otto Wallin (Sweden)

31 / Nathan Gorman (GB)

32 / Jermaine Franklin (US)

33 / Petar Milas (Croatia)

34 / Tony Yoka (France)

35 / Junior Fa (New Zealand)

36 / Frank Sanchez (Cuba)

37 / Lukasz Rozanski (Poland)

38 / Cassius Chaney (US)

39 / Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan / USA)

40 / Joel Tambwe Djeko (Belgium)

Next title fight:

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury – February 22nd – Las Vegas.