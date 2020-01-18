Tyson Fury, who has doubts about his MMA career, claims that he will only get up without wrestling

Tyson Fury has announced that he is considering moving to MMA.

The “Gypsy King” claimed that he would have liked to exchange the boxing ring for the octagon and even said that he could be trained by UFC legend Conor McGregor.

Getty Images – Getty

Fury appears to be pursuing his desire to include MMA

McGregor laughed at this a week before returning to Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

And now Fury, who is preparing for his rematch with Deontay Wilder on February 22nd, has downplayed the prospect of becoming an MMA fighter.

Fury spoke to Gareth A. Davies, the regular and boxing journalist at talkSPORT, and said: “I would fight an MMA fighter, but not in a wrestling match, in a stand-up fight.

“We could go into a cage and put on cage gloves. If you wanted to kick, but I don’t recommend that with a giant with long legs.

“Whatever you want to do. As long as it doesn’t go down and so on. I don’t like all that stuff.

“It’s not really my thing.

“I’m fine with my legs, but it’s not my thing. Punching is my thing. Of course, you can’t always do it your own way.

“But each of them [Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou]. When I’m done boxing, I’ll put up with it. ‘

the information

Conor McGregor start time confirmed: Ring goes for UFC 246 Clash against Cowboy Cerrone

main event

Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone date, UK start time and fight card for UFC 246

judgment

KO? Decision? Anger, Masvidal, and more predict how McGregor will play against cowboy

THE NOTORIC

Watch Conor McGregor’s fight against Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez for free

Money money

Conor McGregor’s net worth and how much he earned from previous UFC fights

the mac

McGregor shows new welterweight strength as he smashes balls and dances in training

large sums

ConorMcGregor expects $ 80 million to fight Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246

Notorious

Conor McGregor in the next fight: UFC star returns at the weekend – who is he facing?

Anger has shown that he has not been afraid to try new sports in the past.

In October 2019, he made his WWE debut at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where he countdown defeated Braun Strowman.

Fury claimed that he contacted McGregor in November 2019 to join the MMA, which the Irishman contested.

McGregor said, “Tyson always says that we spoke and that I said that I would train him, but I have never spoken to Tyson in my life.

“I don’t know why he says that, but it’s not a bad little story, so I’ll let it roll. I’ve heard that he comes to my fight on the weekend and is a good man and a phenomenal boxer.”

Getty Images – Getty

McGregor denies having ever spoken to Fury about the inclusion of MMA