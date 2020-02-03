Tyson Fury’s ex-coach, Ben Davison, brilliantly explains a tiny mistake that allowed Deontay Wilder to knock him out in the first fight

Tyson Fury’s former coach, Ben Davison, explained exactly why Deontay Wilder managed to knock Fury down in their first fight.

The “Gypsy King” avoided the vast majority of the “bronze bomber” bombs when they met in December 2018, but was destroyed by the ground twice due to two short distances.

Davison was in Fury’s corner for the fight, but will not work with him for the rematch.

As part of his new role as a fight expert on February 22, the trainer has broken down some of the intricacies of Fury’s style.

Davison told BT Sport: “Fighters have habits and tendencies and that is what you are looking for as a coach.

“If you do something too often and for too long at the highest level, you have to pay for it.

Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

Anger remained silent as he touched his face and made Wilder throw his right hand

“What Wilder does is that he jumps immediately, not back and forth, he jumps immediately and it’s a mental reset.

“And something Tyson does when Tyson touches his face and wipes his nose and I know that Wilders team has been working on when to throw.

“At the end of the eighth round something happened – when Tyson was hit with the right hand on the top of the head, he wiped his nose, touched his face, a little bit back.

Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

Everyone thought Fury was KOd until he got up from the screen

“That’s exactly what he did on lap 12, so there was room behind Tyson to take the distance, but he didn’t, and I think it was a single concentration disorder due to this habit.

“But it is something to be aware of. If he does, add a step during exercise or add a reset by moving his feet, changing position and taking it away.

“It’s something that Wilders team knew and worked on.”