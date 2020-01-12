Tyson Fury’s sparring partners for the Deontay Wilder rematch will be announced after Anthony Joshua has submitted a training offer

Loading...

Tyson Fury will face Deontay Wilder again on February 22 for the heavyweight WBC title.

The couple met in late 2018, and although many believed Fury should have won the fight, it ended in a controversial draw.

Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

In her first fight, Fury landed a textbook bump on Wilder

Both men will now compete again in Las Vegas, and much of the recent discussion about the fight has focused on Anthony Joshua’s offer to help Fury clash with Wilder.

That would have been incredible and frankly unprecedented if it had come to fruition.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case when Fury’s sparring partners are confirmed – and AJ is nowhere in sight.

The three heavyweights with which Fury will compete are the British George Fox (3: 0, 0 KO) and David Adeleye (1: 0, 1 KO) and the American Jared Anderson (2: 0, 2 KO).

🤼‍♂️ Tyson Fury sparring in preparation for the Deontay Wilder rematch with …

Fox George Fox, 27 years old (3-0, 0 KOs)

🇬🇧 David Adeleye, 22 years (1-0, 1 KO)

🇺🇸 Jared Anderson, 20 years (2-0, 2 KOs) pic.twitter.com/c3Vb8NPe97

– Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 9, 2020

AJ made the offer to Fury shortly after recovering his titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. last month, but shortly after admitting that he was surprised by his comments.

Nevertheless, the heavyweight, born in Watford, confirmed that the offer was genuine.

Joshua said, “You know, when I look back at some of the things I say I think,” why did I say that ?! “Now we’re going to talk about it and give more published things to talk about!

“Fury is a world class fighter and I am a world class fighter who is still trying to improve myself so that I can become an elite fighter.

“I think Sparring Fury will only do me good. So I’m never too big for my boots where I can no longer learn.

redeem

Conor McGregor receives the largest UFC fight exchange for the return of the octagon

ANSWER

Wilder blows “b ** ches” Joshua and Fury over plans to fight him and ally

MANDATORY

Josh Taylor reveals the next fight after signing Top Rank

‘we love it’

Triple H reveals why UK events are “great” and “unique” compared to US shows

DETAILS

Wilder vs Fury 2 press conference confirmed: when? British time? Live broadcast?

Gameday

Chelsea vs. Burnley on talkSPORT: lineups, kick-off times and live commentary

easy work

McGregor shows how much weight he gained during the body transformation

enormously

Tyson Fury meets Brock Lesnar at World Cup 36 – but only if he beats Deontay Wilder

Notorious

Conor McGregor in the next fight: UFC star returns next weekend – who is he facing?

REAL DILL

“He didn’t touch me” – McGregor’s teammate reveals what happened in the Khabib fight

“So this opportunity for me to spare Fury is also for my own benefit.

“And the reason why I thought about it and why it has borne fruit for me is that I think that if Fury won this fight (against poachers) he would be more inclined to fight me next and faster , “

To be fair, Joshua has never been announced as one of Fury’s camp comrades, but it is quite possible that he might come to the Gypsy King’s camp for a day or so.

Fury quickly accepted the offer when AJ made it for the first time, and it’s still on the table.