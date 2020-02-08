U: Dessert Story restaurant serves top-level Asian cuisine

SAN FRANCISCO – Located in the Marina District of San Francisco, U: Dessert Story Vintage Brunch + Dessert serves a Japanese-style brunch with bingsoo or crushed ice that mimics the texture of snow! At U: Dessert Story, expect a photogenic variety of top-level Asian cuisine influenced by Korean, Japanese, and Thai passion.

The owner, Tammy Boonlieng, believes that we eat with our eyes before digging. With combinations of innovative ingredients, vintage plates and special effects, each dish can be compared to a work of art. The restaurant itself is decorated with classic Thai decorations, with a wall full of flowers inspired by those growing in Thailand.

They don’t call it “U” for nothing! Whether you prefer sweet and savory brunch creations or immerse yourself in colorful and creative desserts, it’s about preparing your dishes your way! Visitors can control the aesthetics and flavor of their food by modifying the ingredients on offer to create their own version of each dish. .