U-Haul offering 30 days free storage to university students displaced by coronavirus

Bay Space students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
Hillsborough elections supervisor: shielding polling spots a “most important” issue
Evan Emerson Poll 6pm
Evan Coronavirus polling put problems
Pasco county man says he’s dwelling with the coronavirus
Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green competition and St. Patrick’s Working day parade
Book or cancel journeys?
Tampa Bay Lightning lovers respond to sporting gatherings remaining cancelled owing to coronavirus
Gov. Ron DeSantis press meeting in Miami
DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings
Mayor Kriseman to indicator crisis declaration
no admirers allowed at st. pete grand prix