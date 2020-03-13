U-Haul offering 30 days free storage to university students displaced by coronavirus

By

Bay Space students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak.



Hillsborough elections supervisor: shielding polling spots a “most important” issue



Evan Emerson Poll 6pm



Evan Coronavirus polling put problems



Pasco county man says he’s dwelling with the coronavirus



Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green competition and St. Patrick’s Working day parade



Book or cancel journeys?



Tampa Bay Lightning lovers respond to sporting gatherings remaining cancelled owing to coronavirus



Gov. Ron DeSantis press meeting in Miami



DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings



Mayor Kriseman to indicator crisis declaration



no admirers allowed at st. pete grand prix

