U-Haul offers free of charge self-storage to students displaced by faculty closures owing to coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As a expanding quantity of educational facilities are closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, U-Haul is supplying to assistance impacted college learners.

For a minimal time, the storage organization is providing university college students in the U.S. and Canada 30 days of cost-free self-storage at U-Haul owned and operated services.

Quite a few pupils have been compelled to fend for themselves immediately after hundreds of schools canceled class and shifted to on line finding out to prevent the distribute of COVID-19.

“We really don’t know how each and every pupil is impacted. But we know they are impacted,” claimed U-Haul President John Taylor. “More and more universities are offering instructions to go away campus and go home. Learners and their mom and dad are in need to have of relocating and storage methods. We have the experience and network to aid, and that’s exactly what we’re heading to do.”

To choose gain of the provide, a college student will have to be 18 with a valid driver’s license to operate vans and vehicles and have a college ID.

This is the initially time the enterprise has extended the no cost self-storage offer companywide. The provide generally has been created to communities impacted by a purely natural disaster.

Click on uhaul.com/storage to come across the retail store nearest you. Get hold of the retailer by mobile phone or pay a visit to in human being to get gain of the present.