U.K. allows Huawei to play a role in building its 5G networks

Britain will give Chinese telecom giant Huawei a limited role in building its 5G networks, the government said Tuesday.

It said high-risk suppliers would be excluded from the sensitive core of networks, and there would be a 35 percent limit for their involvement in the non-sensitive parts.

The United Kingdom faced Brexit against the pressure of the United States and China.

The United States wanted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to completely ban Huawei and claim that Beijing could use the company’s equipment to steal Western secrets. Huawei has denied any involvement in espionage.

Beijing had warned that blocking the company would harm Chinese investment.

Huawei, the world’s largest producer of telecom equipment, said the United States wants to block Britain’s 5G network because no American company can offer the same range of technology at a competitive price.

5G is one of the biggest innovations since the birth of the internet a generation ago and offers consumers and companies much higher data rates.

In what some have compared to the Cold War arms race, the United States is concerned that 5G dominance would integrate China into global communications networks, giving it an undeniable technological and security advantage.

Huawei’s equipment is already being used by Britain’s largest telecom companies, such as BT and Vodafone, but it is largely deployed at the “edge” of the network and excluded in the “core” where data is processed.

The United States has argued that as 5G technology evolves, the distinction between “edge” and “core” becomes blurred as data is processed in the network, making it difficult to manage security risks.

Tom Tugendhat, a conservative former head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the British Parliament, had compared Huawei access to Britain’s 5G network compared to “allowing the fox into the chicken coop while we really should be monitoring the thread. “

But telecom companies have warned that it will cost them billions of dollars and will delay the rollout of 5G if Huawei is completely banned. It would make them dependent on the Ericsson and Nokia of Finland, the only major competitors of the Chinese giant.

British intelligence officials have criticized Huawei for not addressing security flaws in the equipment, but say they have found no evidence of state espionage and believe they are able to successfully manage the company’s risks.

The debate about the role of Huawei in 5G networks is spread across Europe, with politicians weighing the US-led arguments against lucrative trade ties with China.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May agreed last year before leaving the office to block Huawei from all core components of the 5G network, but to give limited access to non-core components.