U.K. and EU reveal opening games in discussions after the Brexit

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union negotiator Michel Barnier have taken positions on Monday morning for future trade negotiations. Both made it clear that they would accept ‘no deal’ before they compromise on important issues.

Just 60 hours after Britain was the first country ever to leave the EU, Johnson emerged in his heels about future relations. In a speech to business leaders and international diplomats in London, Johnson said “we want a free trade agreement,” but not at all costs.

“The choice is emphatically not ‘deal or no-deal’,” Johnson said.

“The question is whether we agree on a trade relationship with the EU that is comparable to that of Canada – or more like that of Australia.”

Australian-style trading would mean a series of new rates and other barriers between the UK and the EU, its closest neighbor and largest trading partner.

EU connects trade agreement with fish access

Across the English Channel, Barnier said that the European Union will link any access to its market for British products directly to the access EU boats will have to British waters.

Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier from the EU held a press conference on Monday morning about the European Commission’s plans for negotiations with Great Britain, in Brussels, Belgium. (Francois Lenoir / Reuters)

Barnier underlined the difficulties of trade negotiations with Britain when he drew attention to the small but characteristic fishing sector, which was a key issue in the UK’s long-term Brexit divorce agreement.

Barnier told France Inter radio that “there will be no trade agreement with the British if there is no mutual access agreement for our fishermen.” Barnier said the two subjects will be negotiated at the same time.

In their divorce agreement, Great Britain and the EU agreed to enter into an “ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership”, including a free trade agreement and security and other areas agreements. They gave themselves 11 months to do it.

A “transitional period” after the Brexit, in which relations remain essentially unchanged, runs until the end of 2020. The rest of this year the UK will continue to follow EU rules, although it no longer has any impact on the EU decision- to make.

Britain says it wants a “Canada-style” free trade agreement with the EU for both goods and services. But it is adamant that she will not agree to follow the entire EU rules book in exchange for unrestricted trade, because it wants to be free to diverge to close other new deals around the world.

The bloc maintains that there cannot be a trade agreement unless Britain agrees on a “level playing field” and does not undermine EU regulations, in particular in the areas of environmental protection, workers’ rights and health and safety standards.

The prime minister chose to give his speech at the Painted Hall of Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich on the River Thames, a place steeped in British military glory. At the start of his speech, Johnson relied on James Thornhill’s 18th-century ceiling mural as an example of “great national self-confidence.”

Johnson relied on an 18th-century British mural as an example of “great national confidence” before setting out his negotiating position with the EU during a speech at Old Naval College in Greenwich. (Frank Augstein / Reuters)

“There is no need for a free trade agreement to accept EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or the like, no more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules,” he said. “The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas – better, in many ways, than those of the EU – without the need for a treaty.”

No-deal exit still possible

Formal trade negotiations only start next month after they have been approved by the remaining 27 EU countries.

EU leaders have repeatedly warned that the timetable is tight to close any kind of deal. Free trade agreements usually last for years. The deal between the EU and Canada, which the British government cites as a model, took seven years to negotiate.

If there is no deal by the end of 2020, and the UK refuses to extend the negotiation period, Britain faces an abrupt, disruptive economic break with the bloc – with rates and other trade barriers immediately imposed between the UK and the EU.

That prospect alerts many companies, especially in sectors such as the automotive industry, which depend on the easy flow of parts across borders.