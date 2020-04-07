President Donald Trump, who was a year ago right-wing Johnson, sent his “very good friend” a message Monday, saying in his brief message that he was “deeply disturbed to hear that.” That he was taken seriously. ” Trump said, “The Americans have all asked for his return. He has been a good friend,” Trump added, adding that Johnson “never gave up, never gave up.” Trump also said he advised the two drug companies to “contact London immediately” and assist the Chief Medical Officer in conjunction with his doctors. (The president did not specify which companies, but about the meeting he held earlier that day with the CEOs of the pharmacy and biotech companies Amgen, Genetech, Gilead, and Regeneron. ) Trump simply said the health plan was “very difficult” and offered “incredible results,” adding uncertainty even when asked about the many specifics involved in Johnson’s treatment. . “It’s a very difficult treatment that they’ve just developed, and they have the experience to do something else, but recently for this, and … they’ve had to deal with (Johnson’s doctor), and we’ll see if they want to go that route, ”Trump said. “They were there, and they were ready.” (It’s unclear how the current treatment of Trump has pushed Johnson to undermine the President’s obsession with the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which Trump has continued to make coronavirus panacea despite the experience attacks on public health experts.)

Trump, the president, like Johnson’s, has been slow in responding to COVID-19, yet rebuked P.M. the first conspiracy to spread the truth about Johnson’s disease was worse. “Boris looked at it differently. He had looked at him before. He was watching it like: ride it. A lot of people want to think about throwing it out, “Trump said Monday.” But then you see what starts to happen, then the numbers start to go down, and they decide not to do that. “The manager, who tested negative for coronavirus multiple times, also said on Monday that he and other White House staff would want more testing as Johnson discovered. But even Johnson’s experience with coronavirus and then self-diagnosis would affect the president’s thoughts on COVID-19, which he recalls during his presidency. a failed attempt to spread the disease, remains to be seen. ”I thought there was a president’s friend, a foreign leader whom he had decided to befriend, Boris Johnson, immediately. right now in the ICU, the bigger the case, there should be more surprise for him, “New York Times W hite House Messenger Peter Baker spoke Monday to the Associated Press.

