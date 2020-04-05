U.K. Hospital Boris Johnson Hospital With Coronavirus Disease

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been suffering from cancer for more than a week ago, was admitted to hospital on Sunday for tests.

Johnson’s office said he was hospitalized because he still has symptoms for 10 days after confirming the infection.

Downing St. he said it was a “level of protection” and maintained the position of government.

Johnson, 55, was booked into his Downing St. home. since being infected with COVID-19 on March 26.

Johnson continues to lead regular meetings on Britain’s response to the outbreak, and has released several video messages within 10 days of its isolation.

In a message on Friday, he said he was feeling better but still fever.

The virus causes mild symptoms to moderate in most people, but for some, especially the elderly and the sick, it can cause pneumonia and cause death.

Johnson received medical advice over the phone when he was sick, but going to the hospital meant doctors could see him manually.

Johnson’s girlfriend Carrie Symonds, 32, said Saturday that she spent a week with symptoms of coronavirus, though she has not been tested. Symonds, who is pregnant, says she is now ‘on the way.’

The government said on Sunday that about 48,000 people have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in the U.K., and 4,934 have died.

