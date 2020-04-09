U.K. Johnson was out on intensive care as his condition improved

LONDON –

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been better off and has been moved out of patrol area where he was treated for three days with COVID-19, his office said on Thursday.

In a statement, the publisher of 10, Downing Street said Johnson “moved this evening from a good care back to the church, where he would receive good care. early on he recovered. “

Johnson was in the intensive care unit of St. Louis. Thomas’ Hospital in London, near his residence, was three days after his symptoms worsened. He was diagnosed with a new coronavirus two weeks ago and was initially only slightly “sick”.

His pain has improved over the past day or so. Last Thursday, Secretary of State Dominic Raab, who was speaking to the president during key meetings, said Johnson was “taking good steps going forward.”

Raab told the Britons it was too early to impose a public ban on March 23 to try to slow the spread of the virus.

The first limit is for three weeks, the period that ends on Monday. But after presiding over a government crisis resolution meeting, COBRA, Raab said no decision on whether to remove government housing and business closures “should be” until the evidence is found. clear that we have passed to the end ”of the result.

Raab said “we are seeing the impact of the sacrifice we have made, but the death toll is rising and we are yet to reach a complete disease.”

He said the government and its scientific experts would review the evidence next week.

“We should not give a second coronavirus to mass killings and destroy our nation,” Raab said at a government meeting daily.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild symptoms such as fever and fever. But for some, especially the elderly and the sick, it can lead to pneumonia and some deaths.

Almost 8,000 coronavirus patients have died in British hospitals, according to government figures. When the number of new cases began to mount, deaths were close to the age seen in Italy and Spain, both countries with the highest number of deaths.

On Thursday, the U.K. reported 881 new deaths, down from 938 recorded the day before. Italy recorded a high of 969 deaths on March 27 and Spain 950 on April 2.

The figures will not be compared directly, however. Not all the U.K. Daily deaths occurred within 24 hours, and all were hospitalized.

U.K. officials have said the restrictions would be more severe if people were to play in parks and outdoor areas than was predicted to be hot, and on Easter holidays. Now most parks are still open, and people are allowed to go outside for important activities. shopping and fitness.

When most Englishmen saw the law, there was a crime. Police in north England north of Manchester have said they have bombed 660 people in the city over the past two weeks, including some with DJs and fireworks.

In some cases, the police have been accused of excessive force. Nick Adderley, chief of the Northamptonshire Police in central England said on Thursday that his officers would have to set up a route and begin “investigating the contents of the (supply chain) packages. cages and tires to see if it is legal, worth the product. “

The Big Brother Watch group called the statement “obnoxious” and then Adderley made it clear that his officers would not inspect the store.

Johnson’s government has been slower than those in some European countries to impose restrictions on daily living in response to the global epidemic, accusing its president of inaction. high. Britain also had one of the lowest rates of hospitalizations in Western Europe prior to the outbreak, with only 5,000 in hospitals across the country.

That number has increased dramatically in the past few weeks, both by relocating from another hospital to treating COVID-19 patients and by establishing a one-stop living facility. assignment, including a 4,000-bed hospital at London’s Excel conference center.

So far, hospitals have been stretching but not over, But some doctors have said they are struggling and have not yet received adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE

“We still live, by and large, wearing the same accessories we had a few weeks ago,” Dr. Nishant Joshi, an accident and emergency room attendant at a north London hospital.

“We get more patients, and they will not get better,” he said.

“So it is reasonable to predict that the PPE that we have been dealing with, it is very emotional and hopeful, a couple of weeks ago. anyways. “

British Prime Minister James Slack said that “we are confident that adequate messaging is now moving forward” and that the government is urgently working to identify all issues of distribution. out with protective equipment.

