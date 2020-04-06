U.K. the Boris Johnson remains in control despite hospitalization

LONDON –

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in the government despite having to be hospitalized in his office as a “precautionary measure” after contracting the new virus.

Property and Community Manager Robert Robertrick told the BBC that Johnson was waiting for the results of the tests after spending the night in an unidentified hospital.

“I believe this is very depressing for him, for some people like Boris who want to take over the government from the front, but nevertheless still have a significant role to play. to the government. “

Jenrick did not rule out a longer stay, and noted that Johnson had worked “as hard as ever” in this “scary time.”

Jenrick says “It is worth considering whether to go to the hospital as a pre-order. He did some testing on the basis of the advice of his doctors,” “This is not a hasty entry, so I hope to get back to Number 10 soon. “

The 55-year-old leader has been isolated in his Downing address since being diagnosed with the TH-19 virus on March 26 – the first government leader ever to be infected.

He has continued to preside over the daily meetings about the disease and has posted several video messages during the 10 days in isolation.

His access to the hospital was through Queen Elizabeth II’s message of hope to the nation, requiring the public to report solutions and follow instructions. to live in. Authorizing access will mean that doctors will have direct access to it.

Concerns have been mounting about Johnson’s success since his announcement on Friday that he was okay, but he still has a fever.

The disease causes mild symptoms in most people, but for some, especially the elderly and the sick, it can lead to pneumonia and even death.

07: 13ET 06-04-20

.