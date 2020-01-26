U.K. will set EU trade objectives next month

Britain will set out more details next month on its objectives for a free trade agreement with the European Union after it leaves the bloc on January 31, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said.

“We’re going to publish our negotiating goals … in due course after the 31st,” he told The Andrew Marr Show on BBC television Sunday.

“But the most important point is that we will have control over our rules, we will not be regulators, we will not diverge because of the divergence, we will start from a position of alignment,” he said.

“But the main chance is that we can establish our standards, high standards, in the area of ​​workers’ rights, the environment, and state aid as part of that trade policy.”

Britain officially leaves the EU after political unrest that started after the Brexit referendum 2016.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally signed the EU withdrawal agreement on Friday, following signatures early in the day from the heads of the European Commission and Council, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.