[U.N. chief recommends ministers, diplomats skip touring to meeting due to coronavirus challenges]

February 29, 2020

By Michelle Nichols

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-Normal Antonio Guterres has proposed that ministers and diplomats skip traveling to a conference in New York of the Commission on the Status of Women of all ages due to the coronavirus outbreak, in accordance to a letter viewed by Reuters on Friday.

Much more than seven,000 people normally attend the annual conference, officers explained, which is committed to the marketing of gender equality and the empowerment of women of all ages. It is owing to be held from March nine to 20.

Nonetheless, in a letter to U.N. member states from the chair of the commission, Armenia’s U.N. Ambassador Mher Margaryan stated Guterres had proposed that member states “shorten and scale down the session” and terminate dozens of facet activities.

“He also strongly encouraged that capital-centered representatives chorus from touring to headquarters for the session,” Margaryan wrote.

The bureau of the Commission on the Position of Gals proposed that member states concur to Guterres’ suggestions at a assembly on Monday.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric claimed Guterres manufactured the recommendations supplied the “fast-evolving situation” with the coronavirus and the require to “balance the UN’s critical operate and general public wellbeing concerns”.

“The information given by the secretary-normal is based mostly on inputs from the Senior Emergency Policy Crew and incredibly near consultations among the U.N. Professional medical Companies and the World Overall health Group,” Dujarric explained.

The flu-like virus that emerged from central China late very last yr has unfold to about 60 international locations, infected a lot more than 85,000 people and killed just about three,000, primarily in China.

