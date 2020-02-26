[U.N. decries nearly 50% increase in killings of gals activists in Colombia]



FILE Image: A demonstrator holds a placard reading through “No Violence” for the duration of a protest march as a national strike ongoing in Bogota, Colombia, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photograph

February 26, 2020

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Killings of ladies engaged in local community arranging and defending human legal rights in Colombia elevated practically 50% in 2019 in comparison to the 12 months before, the United Nations said on Wednesday as it urged the governing administration to redouble security initiatives.

Violence versus so-identified as “social leaders” has come to be a major issue for the federal government of President Ivan Duque, who has faced regular criticism from the worldwide neighborhood, non-governmental corporations and human legal rights activists for not undertaking enough to cease the killings.

Past year, 108 human rights defenders of all genders ended up killed, the Business office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights told journalists, even though a additional 10 conditions were even now staying confirmed.

Fifteen of the activists murdered have been women of all ages.

“We are alarmed that in 2019 the killings of females human rights defenders elevated close to 50%,” said Alberto Brunori, the U.N.’s human rights chief in Colombia.

“The fast and helpful implementation of a in depth plan of guarantees for girls leaders and women human legal rights defenders could be an important device for avoidance and protection towards murders and attacks,” he added.

The range of activist killings has fallen total considering that Duque took office in August 2018, the centre-suitable president advised journalists at a breakfast event on Wednesday.

“There is a reduction, but the determine should really be zero,” reported Duque. He blamed the killings on Marxist-led Countrywide Liberation Army rebels, dissidents from the FARC rebel movement who reject a 2016 peace offer, and legal gangs involved in drug trafficking and illegal mining.

There were 36 massacres – described as the killing of extra than 4 individuals – in Colombia last year, the maximum figure in the previous five several years, the U.N. rights office environment stated.

Fifteen individuals died in law enforcement or army operations involving presumed arbitrary detentions, the U.N. included.

A whole of 115 activists had been killed in Colombia in 2018.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Modifying by Tom Brown)