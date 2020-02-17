

FILE Picture: A poster depicting an impression of the freshly appointed Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, is noticed reflected in a student’s sun shades all through anti-govt protests in Basra, Iraq, February two, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani/File Image

(Reuters) – The best United Nations envoy to Iraq condemned on Monday the use of searching rifles firing birdshot from tranquil protesters in Baghdad and urged the govt to guarantee they are not harmed.

Iraq faces an incredible domestic disaster as nearly 500 persons have died in months of protests demanding the ouster of what demonstrators see as a corrupt ruling elite and an end to foreign interference mostly by Iran and the United States.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq mentioned it had obtained credible allegations of protesters remaining targeted with searching rifles, stones and firebombs on the nights of Feb. 14-16, leading to at minimum 50 accidents.

At least 150 persons were hurt in the Shi’ite Muslim holy town of Kerbala in January by itself due to identical ways, UNAMI said in a statement.

“The continued sample of the use of abnormal drive, with ambiguously recognized armed groups and unclear loyalties, is a grave protection problem that need to be tackled urgently and decisively. Peaceful protesters ought to be shielded at all moments,” explained Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Specific Representative of the United Nations Secretary-Standard for Iraq.

There was no quick remark from Iraqi authorities.

Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi said on Saturday a new government would be formed in the coming week.

Allawi appealed to Iraqis for their assistance on Saturday hrs right after his appointment by President Barham Salih, but protesters have currently rejected him as a stooge of the political elite.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein Modifying by Mark Heinrich)