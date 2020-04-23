U.N. leader warns against suppression measures amid the coronavirus crisis

NEW YORK – Secretary of State Antonio Guterres said Thursday the coronavirus could give some countries a reason to adopt suppression measures for reasons not related to the pandemic as he warned against risk of inflation becoming a human rights crisis.

Guterres released a U.N. report. highlighting how human rights should guide response and recovery in the health, social and economic crisis that is motivating the world. He added that while the virus does not discriminate, its effects.

The new coronavirus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19, has so far infected 2.57 million worldwide and 178,574 people have died, according to Reuters talent. The virus first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

“We are seeing incredible effects in some communities, increasing hate speech, targeting vulnerable groups, and the dangers of heavy security responses that weaken health care response, “Guterres said.

The U.N. report said that migrants, refugees and internally displaced people are particularly vulnerable. It said more than 131 countries had closed their borders, with only 30 allowing exceptions to asylum seekers.

“Against the background of the rise of ethno-nationalism, populism, authoritarianism and a pushback against human rights in some countries, the crisis may provide a reason to take repressive measures for unrelated purposes. of pandemics, “he said. “It’s not acceptable.”

The United Nations has not provided any specific examples of such measures.

Guterres called on governments to be transparent, responsive and responsible and emphasized that the civilian space and freedom of the press were “critical.” He said: “The best response is to respond proportionally to immediate threats while protecting human rights and the rule of law.”

With businesses closed and hundreds of millions of people said to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus, the International Monetary Fund predicts the world will suffer more severe collapse since the Great Depression of the 1930s .

The U.N. report said pandemics creates additional difficulties that “if not alleviated, will increase tension and may cause civil unrest,” adding that it could cause a heavy security response.

“In everything we do, let us not forget: The threat is the virus, not the people,” Guterres said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jonathan Oatis)