[U.N. rights manager predicted in China, which include restive Xinjiang region, this yr: envoy]



FILE Photograph: U.N. Superior Commissioner for Human Legal rights Michelle Bachelet attends a session of the Human Legal rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

February 26, 2020

By Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA (Reuters) – China expects U.N. Large Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to take a look at the state this yr, like its restive Xinjiang region, its ambassador in Geneva said on Wednesday.

U.N. specialists and activists say at minimum 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims are held in detention facilities in Xinjiang. China describes them as training centers serving to to stamp out terrorism and extremism and give people today new capabilities.

Chen Xu, China’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, advised the U.N. Human Rights Council that its “deradicalisation” steps experienced led to a “marked enhancement in stability and superior security of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang” exactly where there had been “no one terror attack” for a few many years.

“Trainees” who graduated from its vocational teaching centers experienced located stable jobs and been re-integrated into society, Chen claimed. China rejected “unsubstantiated allegations” by some international locations on the Xinjiang query, he added.

“We are hunting forward to the pay a visit to of the Large Commissioner, Mrs. Bachelet, to China such as to Xinjiang this year, and we are working closely with her office on specific preparations for her take a look at,” Chen claimed.

Germany’s International Minister Heiko Maas, in a speech to the discussion board on Monday, voiced concern at “the maltreatment of ethnic and spiritual minorities these types of as the Uighurs”.

Bachelet’s spokesman experienced no instant remark on Chen’s remarks. The terms of place visits are ordinarily negotiated to be certain no cost accessibility to spots and alleged victims of abuse.

Bachelet, a previous president of Chile, has repeatedly pushed China to grant the United Nations obtain to examine stories of disappearances and arbitrary detentions, specially of Muslims in Xinjiang.

Louise Arbour was the very last U.N. Higher Commissioner for Human Rights to visit China, in September 2005.

