U. Praise Joaquin Phoenix for his emotional anti-racist speech at BAFTA – Watch the video here – Up News Info

Joaquin Phoenix went home with the Best Actor Award and used his acceptance speech at this year’s BAFTAs to lurk systemic racism in the awards system and Hollywood in general. He also made sure that he was “part of the problem.”

He still said he feels “honored, quoted and” privileged, quoted; to be there, but also added the following:

“BAFTA has always supported me a lot in my career and I am deeply grateful,” he said, he also felt “in conflict, quot; because” many of my fellow actors who deserve it do not have the same privilege. “

You can see his speech below.

Joaquin Phoenix accepts his lead actor award for his performance at @jokermovie

U. He again published his speech on his own Instagram account and praised the actor for what he had to say.

As expected, the speech succeeded in triggering a massive discussion in the comments.

Someone said: Gua Wow, he was so eloquent and very brave! He realizes that POC does not want a brochure but EQUAL recognition for his work. Thank you Joaquin

A follower posted this: “He is also talking about the right facts, man, it’s a shame it took someone so long that he seems to be using his platform to talk to the elephant in the room, but I’m very happy that he did that. done, quot; Big up 👌🏿 ‘

Someone else posted: “He has done several things here: he recognized the problem; he mentioned the responsible people (including himself); He acknowledged that he had to do more; He acknowledged that these prizes do not value POCs (actors / their work) to the same extent as white actors. Bravo! & # 39;

Another follower said: “He was completely wrong with this man. I just assumed he was an arrogant actor who didn’t care about things like that, he was completely wrong. He didn’t have to do anything about this and he wouldn’t have been to blame if he hadn’t. But he did it and I respect him immensely, well said. 👏🏻 “

A Twitter user responded to the previous one and said: “Where did you get the idea that Phoenix is ​​an arrogant actor? He has taken positions during his career. He has been firmly against the awards circuit until this year and it seems that he is now playing to be able to give speeches like this. “

What do you think of Joaquin’s speech?

