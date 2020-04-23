U.S. added cameras on the Mexican border despite falling online

(SAN DIEGO) – The Trump administration has quietly been adding military surveillance cameras to the US-Mexico border because of cholera, although few people seem to be crossing illegally. It was a recent move as its operations on the US-Mexico border were increasingly military and secretive.

Documents obtained from the Associated Press show the Department of Defense, at the request of the Department of Homeland Security, sent 60 surveillance cameras and an additional 540 troops to the southwest border this month. The documents are not designed specifically but for official use and are part of the PowerPoint group created last week by Lieutenant General Laura J. Richardson, commander of the North American Army, the first group to monitor military operations on the border.

Matthew Dyman, spokeswoman for Customs and Protection on Parents, is under the Department of Homeland Security, Matthew Dyman said.

The demand for the cameras is “not based on limited flow numbers” on the incidence of coronavirus infections in Mexico, he said.

Dyman said in an e-mail that “Anyone who refuses to be arrested and continues to enter the United States has the ability to carry the COVID-19 virus and endanger the lives of Americans,” Dyman said in a statement. email.

The number of people crossing illegally has dropped by 77% since taking office in May, according to the Customs and Border Protection. The April figures have not yet been released but are expected to be lower.

The cameras were designed just days before President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday and put a 60-day break on issuing cartridges in a bid to limit jobs in the U.S. economy destroyed by coronavirus.

Trump has used emergency power during a disaster to carry out a serious border crisis that includes turning back or pushing the emergence of asylum-seekers, including the smaller ones.

Dyman said the military’s help means more border security officials can focus on capturing illegal immigrants or deporting foreigners under unused medical law. none of the Trump administration has been involved in the strike, Dyman said

The addition of a phone camera, which was parked behind a truck, brought the total to 192, according to the documents.

South border expert David Shirk sees no reason to increase cameras and soldiers. He pointed out that Mexico still has the lowest number of COVID-19 certifications in the US, while immigrants from the United States have filed lawsuits in their home countries.

“There is no evidence that there are any other types of COVID-19 patients being transported across the border,” said Shirk, a political science professor at the University of San Diego. “And there is no evidence that COVID-19 also contributes to an increase in people trying to cross the border.”

Their own government numbers show the opposite. Tensions on the US-Mexico border have plummeted for nine months.

As of Sunday, 60 mobile phones were monitored and controlled, according to the documents. On that day, six Mexican states along the U.S. border reported a total of about 125 confirmed COVID-19, according to the Mexican health secretary. In comparison, four U.S. states along the border with Mexico – California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas – registered about 55,000 illnesses on Sunday.

Pentagon officials, as of August, are considering a request by the Department of Homeland Security to send planes and planes designed for combat in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Government officials have declined to say whether the plan, which Newsweek reported earlier on August 9, is still in the works. In December, Richardson, commander of the U.S. Army Corps, issued an unpublished history and current information on the U.S.-Mexico border in a system designed to prevent relocation.

With the additional troops, nearly 3,000 service members are onboard with 2,500 National Guard troops. Barred from law enforcement activities, they have little respect and often patrol the country.

The border policy – the symbol of the longest deployment of deployed troops to the border in US history – has spent more than $ 500 million since October 2017. The Department of Defense has also released about $ 10 billion to build the border wall. Trump.

Professor, Professor says “the U.S. border is the largest military base in the world, and its border is more complete today than it has been in the history of our two countries,” said Shirk, a professor. “I think the government is only using the crisis to try to implement the domestic policy of preventing immigration.”

Trump used monthly cross-border surveillance as a priority to determine how his policies worked, and that was a key factor in the election year. The number of people crossing the border normally decreases when it is hot outside, and the winter months generally increase.

However, as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. jumped sharply in March, the boom on the border increased, to 29,953 from 30,074 in February and the highest of 132,856 in May.

This is in line with the US’s dismissal of more than 10,000 Mexican and Central American asylum seekers under the state’s health-care rules beginning March 20 – the day Trump announced that the South border is closed to significant expeditions.

President of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, on Monday, extended the terms of the asylum process until May 20. His directive describes the “great danger” of COVID-19 presented at Patrol stations and ports of entry even into the country.

At least 272 Customs and Border Protection officials tested the virus, including 62 in Mexico’s border states.

Redfield also noted that many areas along the U.S. border have not been infected by the community and so the virus in Canada and Mexico is “a serious threat to such areas.” This is despite the fact that Americans have the most cases in the world.

The Department of Homeland Security has asked for the cameras under the Financial Conduct Act, which allows federal agencies to order goods and services from other federal agencies.

Congress passed the law in 1932 to abolish federal government’s pollution projects. It is used, so that conditions are added, including requests that the requesting agency indicates that its request meets the existing conditions or is developing in the budget.

