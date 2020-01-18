U.S. agency investigates Tesla vehicle complaints alone

DETRIOT – The US government auto safety agency is investigating allegations that Tesla’s three models of electric vehicles can suddenly accelerate on their own.

Brian Sparks of Berkeley, California has petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requesting an investigation. An agency document shows 127 owner complaints to the government, including 110 accidents and 52 injuries.

The agency said it will examine the allegations that cover approximately 500,000 Tesla vehicles, including Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles from 2013 to 2019. The agency’s bureau of inquiry will assess the petition and decide whether she must open an official investigation.

“I am concerned that these complaints reflect a systemic fault that has not been reviewed by NHTSA,” Sparks wrote to James Owens, the acting administrator of NHTSA. “I am also concerned that these potential faults pose a risk to the safety of Tesla drivers, their passengers and the public.”

RELATED: A trial for wrongful death was filed in Tesla’s fatal and fiery accident in Mountain View, California.

Tesla was asked to send messages on Friday.

NHTSA is already investigating three December accidents involving Tesla vehicles in which three people were killed. The agency’s special accident investigation unit has sent teams to Gardena, California, and near Terre Haute, Indiana, to investigate two fatal accidents. Another Connecticut crash is also under investigation.

Frank Borris, former chief of safety investigation for NHTSA, said the number of complaints cited in the petition is unusual and deserves further investigation.

“The large number of complaints would certainly draw my attention,” said Borris, who now runs an automotive safety consultancy.

Tesla owners communicate with other owners on Internet forums and social media, which could influence the number of complaints, he said.

He said the timing of the petition is good because the agency must take a “deeper dive” into Tesla’s security.

Some of the unintended acceleration complaints, which have yet to be verified by NHTSA, allege that the car electronics have malfunctioned.

In his 69-page petition, Sparks analyzed the complaints filed with the NHTSA and determined that many accidents occurred while drivers parked the Teslas. He compared Tesla’s rate of unintended acceleration complaints to other vehicles and found that Tesla was much higher.

Numerous reports, wrote Sparks, show that Tesla refused to share data with vehicle owners after an accident of unintended acceleration. “It is clear that Tesla has the data and is aware of the problem,” wrote Sparks.

In a complaint, a San Clemente, California owner told NHTSA that in November 2018, a Model X SUV accelerated on its own at full power during a U-turn on a city street . The driver had one foot on the brake, but the SUV accelerated in a fraction of a second, according to the complaint. The driver alleged that something in Tesla’s system “triggered the sudden and spontaneous acceleration, causing this collision”.

The SUV struck a parked vehicle, the airbags inflated, and the owner had a large abdominal bruise and several small bruises on the chest, according to the complaint. Persons who file complaints with NHTSA are not identified in the agency’s database.

The driver asked NHTSA to find out if the Tesla complaints had anything in common, including parking or low-speed cornering.

In another accident, in May 2013, the owner of a Model S sedan in Thousand Oaks, California, complained that, while stopping in a parking space, the car suddenly accelerated. even.

The Model S crossed a parking lot and a curb and hit a cement lamp post. The airbags inflated, but no one was injured, according to the complaint.

Three weeks after the accident, the owner received a letter from Tesla saying that the accelerator was depressed 48% just before the accident and 98% at the time of impact. The owner still believes that the car accelerated on its own, according to the complaint.

Anyone can ask NHTSA to investigate an auto safety issue, and the agency said in a statement Friday that it encourages people to report their concerns.

In the other Tesla crashes the NHTSA is investigating, authorities are trying to determine whether the cars were running on autopilot, a system designed to keep a car in its lane and at a safe distance from other vehicles. The autopilot can also change lanes by itself.

In addition, the National Transportation Safety Board will hold a hearing on February 25 on a fatal accident in Mountain View, California, involving a Tesla operating on the company’s autopilot assistance system.

Tesla has repeatedly stated that its autopilot system is designed only to assist drivers, who must always be alert and ready to intervene at all times. The company claims that Teslas with autopilot are safer than vehicles without it, but warns that the system does not prevent all accidents.

The NHTSA accident program inspected 23 accidents involving vehicles that the agency said operated on some form of advanced, partially automated driver assistance system. Fourteen of these cases involved Tesla models. The team investigates more than 100 accidents per year.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.