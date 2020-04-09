U.S. aid to airlines was delayed following requests for additional financial data

Shares from major airlines rose this week amid indications of progress in the fight against coronavirus and optimism that bailing out the $ 29 billion government will save carriers.

But now the concern that assistance won’t come quickly is on the rise.

The problem with the government bailout is that airlines have to go through a laborious process, with requirements that provide more detailed financial information than they have so far, informed sources told Bloomberg.

Major airlines are losing tens of millions of dollars a day in revenue, as the coronavirus pandemic has kept potential travelers at home and some staff members of working airlines have caught the virus.

This could block the recovery of airline inventories, which prompted the US ETF Global Jets (JETS) – Receive 16% of reports this week.

The fund holds Delta Airlines (FROM) – Receive a report, United Airlines (UAL) – Get report, American Airlines (AAL) – Receive the report, Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Get reports and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) – Get reports together with others.

Airlines that applied for assistance on April 3, just days after the government passed the $ 2 trillion tax stimulus package, expected cash to start flowing several days ago, Bloomberg sources said.

That money is meant to pay airline employees. But the Treasury Department asked for more information that appears to be more relevant for a separate loan process rather than cash grants, the sources said.

For now, the concern has not reached the shares and the ETF Global Jets, which eventually traded for $ 15, up 5.2%. Among the individual carriers:

Delta shares rose 4.9% to $ 24.36;

United shares gained 6.9% at $ 29.41;

American Air was at $ 11.90, up 5%;

The Southwest rose 3.6% to $ 35.55 and,

JetBlue posted a 3.3% rise to $ 9.33.

