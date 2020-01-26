U.S. Army Reserve soldier killed in Syria

Courtesy of the Department of Defense

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – A U.S. Army Reserve soldier has died in Syria, the U.S. Department of Defense said on Saturday.

Army Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, from Wilmington, North Carolina, died on Friday in Deir ez Zor province, Syria.

Moore died “during a vehicle rollover while carrying out clearance work”. The incident is currently under investigation.

He joined the army as a combat engineer in May 2017 and was assigned to the 346th Engineer Company, 363d Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, in Knightdale, North Carolina.

This was Moore’s first assignment.

“The 363rd Engineer Battalion is deeply saddened by the loss of Spec. Antonio Moore, ”said Lieutenant Colonel Ian Doiron, commander of the 363rd Engineer Battalion. “Antonio was one of the best in our formation. He is missed by everyone who has served with him. We will now focus on supporting his family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice. “

Moore is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and a sister.

