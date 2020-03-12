U.S., British troops killed in rocket assault on Iraq base, officials say

At the very least 3 persons had been killed, including two U.S. provider associates, in a rocket attack in Iraq, a U.S. official reported Wednesday.

The formal mentioned 10 individuals have been wounded. Several other U.S. officers confirmed that U.S. troops had been killed and hurt, but did not give numbers. The officials spoke on affliction of anonymity to give facts of the attack in advance of the community announcement.

Reuters claimed the 3rd loss of life was a British soldier, citing U.S. officials.

U.S. Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. armed forces spokesperson in Iraq, claimed on Twitter that far more than 15 little rockets hit Iraq’s Camp Taji base. He offered no further particulars.

Camp Taji, positioned just north of Baghdad, has been utilised as a schooling foundation for a number of yrs. There are as numerous as 6,000 U.S. troops in Iraq, teaching and advising Iraqi forces and conducting counterterror missions.

Officers did not say what group they feel launched the rocket assault, but Kataib Hezbollah or an additional Iranian-backed Shia militia group is feasible.

Kataib Hezbollah was responsible for a late December rocket attack on a navy base in Kirkuk that killed a U.S. contractor, prompting American army strikes in response.

That in turn led to protests at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. They were followed Jan. 3 by a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s most potent armed forces officer, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a chief of the Iran-backed militias in Iraq, of which Kataib Hezbollah is a member.

Kataib Hezbollah has been selected a “international terrorist group” by the U.S. State Department since 2009.