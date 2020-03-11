U.S. can carry on to have asylum seekers wait in Mexico, Supreme Court docket states

The Supreme Court docket on Wednesday granted an unexpected emergency request from the Trump administration to proceed imposing a coverage that tends to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, in spite of reduce court rulings that the policy most likely is unlawful.

The justices’ purchase, above a dissenting vote by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, overturns a decrease court docket buy that would have blocked the policy, at minimum for men and women arriving at the border crossings in Arizona and California.

The significant courtroom action came a day ahead of the decrease courtroom get was to have taken influence. Instead, the so-known as Stay in Mexico coverage will keep on being in power though a lawsuit tough it performs out in the courts.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Courtroom of Appeals in San Francisco has ruled that the coverage, identified formally as Migrant Security Protocols, probably is unlawful below U.S. law to reduce sending persons to international locations exactly where their lives or freedom would be threatened since of their race, faith, nationality, political beliefs or membership in a individual social group.

About 60,000 asylum-seekers have been returned to Mexico to hold out for their scenarios to wind via clogged U.S. immigration courts because the policy was released in January 2019 in San Diego and afterwards expanded throughout the border.

Human Rights Initial, an advocacy group that opposes the coverage, reported it discovered extra than 1,000 community stories of kidnappings, torture, rape and assaults of asylum-seekers returned to Mexico.

The administration said in court papers that a lot more than 36,000 of the 60,000 circumstances had been solved in immigration courts.