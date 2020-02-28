NEW YORK – Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disorder Management and Avoidance (CDC), explained to the U.S. Congress on Thursday that his company is aggressively assessing how very long coronavirus can survive and be infectious on surfaces.

“On copper and metal its really normal, it’s really much about 2 hrs,” Redfield stated at a Dwelling of Associates listening to on the government response to the rapidly-spreading virus. “But I will say on other surfaces — cardboard or plastic — it is for a longer period, and so we are hunting at this.”

He mentioned bacterial infections contracted from surfaces alternatively than as a result of the air could have contributed to the outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.