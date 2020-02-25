[U.S. company suspends self-driving shuttle EasyMile in 10 U.S. states]



FILE Photo: An EasyMile motor vehicle is driving autonomously at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Exhibit (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

February 25, 2020

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. auto safety regulators stated on Tuesday they had purchased a suspension of passenger functions for 16 autonomous shuttles operated by French-centered EasyMile just after a passenger was hurt in an unexplained braking incident.

The Countrywide Freeway Targeted visitors Security Administration (NHTSA) stated battery-operated buses will be suspended in 10 U.S. states which include Utah, Texas, Colorado, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, California and Virginia pending an assessment of “safety problems similar to equally vehicle technologies and functions.”

NHTSA extra it “will carry on to get the job done with all impacted get-togethers, like EasyMile and neighborhood authorities, to appraise opportunity upcoming motor vehicle functions, dependable with applicable lawful needs and public protection.” EasyMile did not quickly remark.

In July, numerous information stores in Utah described a 76-yr-aged state employee was wounded and essential medical assistance at a regional clinic when the EasyMile shuttle he was in arrived to an abrupt prevent.

A Utah formal explained to the Deseret News the greatest speed was lowered just after the incident and the company advised media shops it extra indicators to convey to riders the vehicle would make sudden stops. The corporation advised the newspaper “the vehicle stopped abruptly in response to a detected impediment, as it is programmed to do.”

Before this month, the metropolis of Gainesville, Florida, started making use of an EasyMile driverless shuttle in the city’s downtown. The shuttles have been working on a pre-prepared route starting off on Southwest 2nd Avenue and ending on the University of Florida campus.

Also this thirty day period, the metropolis of Columbus, Ohio, introduced what EasyMile identified as the deployment of the first community self-driving shuttle in a residential region. The two EasyMile shuttles have been servicing a 2.9-mile route at speeds of up to 25 mph and arriving at each individual of 4 stops about every 12 minutes, the organization claimed. EasyMile reported a human operator rides aboard each individual car or truck with access to driving controls at all periods.

EasyMile, started in 2014, has operations close to the entire world.

