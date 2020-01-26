U.S. Coulson crew members visit the crash site of the C-130 air tanker

Crew members of the U.S. Coulson Group team will fly to the site where the C-130 air tanker in the Monaro Snowy region crashed and killed three U.S. firefighters to determine the cause of the fatal crash.

The team will later meet and work with the Sydney-based Coulson crew members to find out what happens if something is wrong.

Coulson team members are from the United States to help investigate the C-130 crash. (9Nachrichten)

“Coulson Aviation is working with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) and the New South Wales Police to determine the cause of the crash,” said Wayne Coulson, CEO of the Coulson Group.

“Captain Ian McBeth, First Officer Paul Hudson, and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr. are experienced world-class pilots who fly a reputable, reliable, and well-maintained aircraft, so understanding the circumstances of the crash is important.”

Coulson Aviation is a fire fighting company that employs the three firefighters killed in the accident.

In this New South Wales Police photo dated January 24, 2020, this wreck is scattered from above at the crash site of a firefighting air tanker near Numeralla, southwest of Sydney, Australia. Three U.S. crew members were killed when their C-130 Hercules tanker crashed fighting forest fires in Australia, Canadian employer Coulson Aviation said in a statement. (NSW Police via AP) (AP / AAP)

After the accident, crews and planes were arrested in NSW and Victoria to give team members time to mourn the death of their colleagues.

All teams are now back in the air and “ready to do the work they are here to do to help communities threatened by bushfires,” Coulson said in a statement.

The ATSB works at the scene of the accident after recovering the black box and will continue to put together what happened.

A picture that was provided on Saturday, January 25, 2020 shows ATSB Transport Safety Investigators pulling the cockpit voice recorder out of the wreckage of the C-130 Hercules air tanker taking off Thursday afternoon northeast of Cooma, NSW on Saturday, January 25, 2020, has crashed. The bodies of three U.S. firefighters who were killed in an air tanker crash in southern New South Wales are saved before their families arrive in Sydney this weekend. (AAP Image / Supplied by Australian Transport Safety Burea (PR IMAGE)

In the meantime, Coulson Aviation will work with the American consulate and three families to bring the fallen firefighters back to the United States.

The NSW government is holding a state commemoration in Sydney next month for the firefighters lost this brush fire season, including our three fallen heroes.

“The outpouring of sadness around the world has been greatly appreciated and felt at this time of loss,” said Coulson.

“Our three pilots were known around the world for their skill and experience in aerial firefighting and with the C-130 aircraft tankers.

“They were valued members of our firefighting family, and this loss is indescribable.”