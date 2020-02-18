[U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Bloomberg unveils system to rein in Wall Street]



FILE Photograph: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg addresses a news meeting just after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia, U.S., November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

February 18, 2020

By Joseph Ax and Michelle Price

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Democratic presidential applicant Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday outlined a sweeping monetary solutions plan proposal to rein in Wall Street buying and selling, increase shopper protections, enhance Americans’ accessibility to banking expert services, and crack down on economical criminal offense.

The still left-leaning platform marks a hanging turnaround for the former Republican New York mayor who designed his $60 billion fortune in money products and services and who in the earlier has criticized reforms launched adhering to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Amid the most eye-catching proposals is a tax of .1% on transactions in shares, bonds and payments on by-product contracts, bolstering the “Volcker Rule” ban on proprietary investing, and location a buying and selling velocity restrict – all of which acquire intention at Wall Road shoppers of Bloomberg Inc’s investing terminal.

The proposal also pledges to enhance protections eroded by the Trump administration by boosting lender cash concentrations, toughening banks’ yearly well being checks, and restoring the Consumer Financial Safety Bureau’s principles curbing payday lending and ban on imposing obligatory arbitration on buyers.

Bloomberg also on Tuesday waded into the lengthy-operating discussion on the potential of housing finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which have been bailed out throughout the crisis, proposing to merge them to ensure taxpayers are entirely compensated for the threats

Though Bloomberg’s platform does not go as much as proposals backed by progressive rival presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who have termed for significant financial institutions to be broken up, it underscores how significantly the Democratic Social gathering is moving to the remaining on economic and company plan challenges.

Bloomberg, a latecomer to the race who has so far invested $188 million of his individual revenue on the campaign, will stage onto the Democratic discussion stage for the initially time on Wednesday just after meeting the 19% polling threshold set by the Democratic Social gathering.

“Our sense is that these proposals are mostly meant to blunt progressive attacks, specially with Bloomberg signing up for the discussion phase for the 1st time on Wednesday evening,” claimed Isaac Boltansky, director of policy investigate at Washington-centered Compass Issue Investigation & Buying and selling, in a note.

“But the overarching tone of the proposals underscores the populist change in the Democratic social gathering and the heightened opportunity for substantial plan shifts.”

Bloomberg has previously proposed important tax hikes on the wealthy, such as a better funds gains amount and a new 5% surtax on annual incomes that exceed $5 million.

His newest proposal would also handle the college student personal loan crisis by routinely enrolling undergraduate students in revenue-based mostly reimbursement options, putting in caps on credit card debt payments and generating it simpler to discharge student personal debt by way of personal bankruptcy. It would control personal debt selection agencies and bank overdraft fees.

Touching on a key theme of Warren and Sanders, Bloomberg also proposes steps to enhance Americans’ entry to the economical program by providing a array of banking solutions as a result of the U.S. Postal Support and piloting cost-free bank accounts.

Adopting yet another familiar Democratic plan, Bloomberg proposes a new “corporate crime” team at the U.S. Office of Justice that would be discouraged from working with non-prosecution agreements, which impose fines without prison expenses.

The proposals, in certain a transaction tax, are probable to spark strong pushback from the fiscal lobby, which is now preventing aggressively to rebut the strategy, which was rejected by the Obama administration but has attained traction in Democratic circles in the latest several years.

Under Bloomberg’s strategy, the tax would be phased in little by little, beginning at .02%, to “minimize any unintended consequences.”

Ken Bentsen, CEO of the Securities Field and Fiscal Marketplaces Association, claimed a transaction tax would hurt center course savers and retirees.

“At a time when market place enhancement, effectiveness and levels of competition are driving the price of investing toward zero, it would make minor sense to maximize the price via what is in essence a profits tax. Further more, the danger these a tax poses to the efficiency of the U.S. cash marketplaces is true. It begs the question, what is the level?””

(Supplemental reporting by Susan Heavey Enhancing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)