U.S. downplays Taliban attacks pursuing peace deal

WASHINTON – The Pentagon on Wednesday played down the gravity of new Taliban attack in Afghanistan that cast uncertainties on a new peace deal in between the insurgent group and the United States.

Given that the signing in Doha on Saturday, the militants have ramped up violence towards Afghan forces, ending a partial truce and casting a pall over peace talks involving Kabul and the Taliban, thanks to start off on March 10.

“There were being a wide range of assaults around the very last 24 to 48 several hours. And they have been all overwhelmed back,” claimed Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Workers for the U.S. armed forces.

“What is significant, even though, for the agreement: We’re on working day four, this was smaller, low stage attacks, out on checkpoints, and so forth.,” he informed the Senate Armed Providers Committee.

Afghanistan’s interior ministry spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, on Wednesday in-depth 30 assaults by the Taliban in 15 provinces around the earlier 24 several hours that still left 4 civilians and 11 Afghan troopers, dead, as very well as 17 insurgents.

But Milley reported “the Taliban have signed up to a whole series of circumstances,” and he noted what has not occurred inspite of the most current violence.

“Of significance: there are no assaults on 34 provincial capitals, there are no attacks in Kabul. There is no high profile attacks, there is no suicide bombers, there’s no vehicle-borne suicide, no attack against the U.S. forces, no attack from the coalition,” Milley reported.

“There’s a total laundry listing of these items that aren’t happening,” he additional.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper advised the identical hearing that the Taliban have been honoring their pledge less than the accord to cease attacking U.S. and coalition forces, but they had not followed by means of on an obligation to cut down the overall level of violence.

Esper explained some of that was the challenge the team has in managing its rank and file.

“Keeping that team of men and women on board is a obstacle. They have received their range of hard-liners and smooth-liners. And so they are wrestling with that, far too, I feel,” Esper reported.

An American military spokesman reported the U.S. introduced an airstrike in opposition to Taliban fighters in southern Helmand province on Wednesday to defend Afghan forces.

Below the peace deal, U.S. and other international forces will give up Afghanistan inside of 14 months, subject to Taliban protection ensures and a pledge by the insurgents to hold talks with Kabul.

US forces invaded much more than 18 decades in the past, right after the nine/11 assaults on the United States, to overthrow the Taliban authorities that had sheltered al-Qaida.