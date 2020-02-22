[U.S. Entire world Wellbeing Group scrambles to hold coronavirus from spreading]

(ABC Information) –U.S. Wellbeing Officials are taking no probabilities when it will come to making it possible for the Wuhan coronavirus to unfold, as they rush to send out Us citizens infected with virus to Washington State where they’ll be placed in isolation.

This arrives immediately after dozens of quarantined evacuees brought to the United States from China and unveiled again into the general public. The CDC is now urging tourists to use further caution when traveling to Japan.

Here’s Melisa Raney with the most up-to-date.