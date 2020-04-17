U.S. equity futures increase promising signals for Gilead COVID-19 treatment

US stock futures surged late Thursday after a promising report in a Gilead study (gild) – Get the report that the drug is being tested for use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and after President Donald Trump has outlined guidelines for the reopening of the U.S. economy.

Futures contracts indicate a gain of more than 800 points, equal to 3.5%, for the industrial average of Dow Jones. S&P 500 futures indicated a 3.3% gain, while those for the Nasdaq Composite index indicated a 2.5% gain.

Gilead’s shares appeared in the latest negotiations on Thursday after a report states that most of the 125 COVID-19 patients in a Chicago study on his remdesivir antiviral drug were discharged within a week. The stock earned $ 11.90, or 15%, at $ 88.39 in stock after hours.

Elsewhere, Trump has outlined a three-step process to reopen the United States, but left it up to individual state governors to decide how and when to start.

The first phase would require rigorous social removal for all in public, with only small gatherings of 10 or fewer people and with discouraged nonessential travel.

The second phase would see a resumption of the trip and meetings of 50 or fewer people.

The third phase would see normal activity largely resumed, with greater efforts to identify and isolate any new infections.

Infectious disease experts generally advise that cases should decline for two weeks before it is safe to consider relaxing orders at home.

The pressure to reopen the United States economy has grown amid unprecedented layoffs that have seen 22 million Americans apply for unemployment since mid-March, when closing orders began to be implemented.

.