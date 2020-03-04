For far more than 10 many years Toronto-centered American musician Meg Remy has produced avant-pop records in abundance. Her musical arc has moved from no-wave lo-fi (‘Introducing’ [2008] and ‘Go Grey’ [2010]) to additional tuneful creations that trace 1960s-model pop, glam rock, funk, disco, punk and noir (‘Half Free’ [2015] and ‘In A Poem Unlimited’ [2018]).

It’s evident that Remy’s final decision to progressively imbue her songs with additional well known songs tropes has been a fantastic one particular and so have her experiments utilizing multiple narrative voices as a substitute of hers by itself. This additional holistic course was the level at which lots of arrived to know Remy’s solo undertaking. ‘In A Poem Unlimited’ was without doubt the Chicago native’s best and most available do the job, packed with slick, danceable soul bangers that ran with the voices of ‘Half Free’’s marginalised female characters.

You’d be forgiven, then, for seeking that good quality sustained or improved on ‘Heavy Light’. Opener ‘4 American Dollars’ belies the impression that Remy’s most recent hard work is stuffed with tracks like its big sister ‘In A Poem Unlimited’. A Motown-design and style backing vocal team, decadent strings, syncopated beats and funk riffs established the backdrop to Remy’s theatrical alto. A five-minute meditation on late capitalism (“I never think in pennies and nickels… No dinero!”) is the album’s early frontrunner.

‘Overtime’ persists with the exact same kind of sheen (it is a soul-pop reworking of a music from Remy’s 2013 EP ‘Free Advice Column’) as does the multi-lingual ‘And Still It Moves / Y Se Mueve’ with bombastic samba grooves, mallet chimes and buzzy basslines. Remy’s fascination with governing administration manage looms massive on the latter: “They lie to us about almost everything, really don’t they?”

Remy’s report label describes ‘Heavy Light’ as the album in which she “turns inward, recounting own narratives with a curious retrospection.” These times of reflection, these kinds of as Remy’s retelling of her and her friend’s experience of watching the disastrous ‘Woodstock ‘99’ pageant unfold on Tv set, could be lyrically vivid but musically they are tedious listens. ‘IOU’ and ‘Denise, Never Wait’ also drop quick. The latter is just one of a handful of tracks on the album that is adorned with frilly orchestration, but sounds like a formless interlude from the soundtrack to a musical you have fallen asleep to.

Woven among the tunes on ‘Heavy Light’ are medleys of voice recordings the place persons say what they’d tell their teenage self or recount the most hurtful factors others have reported to them. These stand aside from Remy’s own tales as fragments of our collective human activities. But they also experience like a past ditch attempt to pad out a 38-moment history that now contains three reworkings of outdated music. Regardless of their emotion, they truly feel cynically developed to thread jointly the record’s obscure theme of retrospection.

Penultimate track ‘The Quiver To The Bomb’ is the overarching glue the document wants, a brooding, psychedelic noir musing on how limited human historical past is in the context of the universe’s existence.

‘Heavy Light’ sparkles with flashes of brilliance like this and, invariably, in its fresher, a lot more fleshed-out product. But it’s also littered with spoken-word filler and forgettable piano confessionals. Experienced the stronger tracks been contained to an EP it could very well have rivalled the remarkable regularity and thrill of its predecessor – but frustratingly, it falls brief.

Launch date: March six

Label: 4AD