[U.S. grants asylum to Guatemala ex-lawyer basic right after extradition ask for]

February 25, 2020

By Sofia Menchu

GUATEMALA City (Reuters) – Guatemala’s former lawyer basic and current presidential candidate Thelma Aldana explained on Monday the United States has granted her asylum, times following her successor submitted an extradition ask for for alleged irregularities throughout her tenure.

“It is terrific news for me but will have to also be for the courageous prosecutors who in Guatemala and other international locations combat for justice in the entire world,” Aldana advised Reuters. “It offers me a whole lot of peace but also nostalgia.”

The former anti-corruption crusader, who is already in the United States, is facing two procedures in Guatemala for irregularities she allegedly fully commited in the course of her tenure from 2014 to 2018.

Aldana had aided uncover corruption in conditions that led to the conviction and imprisonment of former President Otto Perez. She supported the U.N.-backed Worldwide Fee From Impunity in Guatemala, which departed the country very last yr after the federal government did not renew its mandate.

Eliot Engel, chair of the U.S. Dwelling Foreign Affairs Committee, announced the conclusion to grant asylum on Twitter. “Thelma is a winner for justice and this is a big victory for the worldwide battle versus corruption,” he wrote.

Final year, Aldana was barred from jogging for president for the reason that of an arrest warrant towards her in a corruption case that supporters claimed was trumped up.

With Aldana and one more leading rival excluded, the election was received by conservative Alejandro Giammattei.

