[U.S. imposes new rules on state-owned Chinese media more than propaganda fears]

February 18, 2020

By Jonathan Landay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration said on Tuesday reported it will begin treating five big Chinese point out-operate media entities with U.S. functions the identical as overseas embassies, necessitating them to sign-up their personnel and U.S. homes with the Condition Office.

Two senior state office officials mentioned the determination was designed due to the fact China has been tightening condition management above its media, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has built a lot more intense use of them to distribute professional-Beijing propaganda.

“The control over both equally the content material and editorial handle have only strengthened more than the system of Xi Jinping’s time period in electricity,” said just one formal. “These men are in point arms of the CCP’s (Chinese Community Party’s) propaganda equipment.”

Beijing was not knowledgeable in advance of the decision and would be notified on Tuesday afternoon, a person formal said.

Beijing’s handle of China’s state-owned media has grow to be “more and additional draconian,” the next official stated.

Each officials spoke to reporters on issue of anonymity.

Tensions concerning the two superpowers have escalated since President Donald Trump arrived to business office a few many years in the past, with disputes ranging from trade tariffs to accusations of Chinese spying in the United States and to U.S. support for Taiwan.

Tuesday’s determination, the officers claimed, is not linked to any recent developments in Sino-U.S. relations and has been underneath thought for some time.

The new perseverance is remaining applied to the Xinhua Information Agency, China Global Tv Network, China Radio International, China Each day Distribution Corp. and Hai Tian Growth United states, Inc., the officers said.

China Everyday is an English-language newspaper printed by the Chinese Communist Get together. Hai Tian Enhancement United states of america distributes the People’s Day by day, the formal newspaper of the party’s Central Committee.

The five entities’ U.S. functions will have to disclose their personnel rosters and hiring and firing choices and register houses in the United States that they lease or individual with the State Division, the officials said.

They also will have to seek sophisticated approval prior to they lease or order new U.S. homes, they reported.

Questioned if there are concerns that Beijing will retaliate towards Western media dependent in China, a single formal pointed out that foreign news retailers there currently function less than stringent rules and that the new disclosure procedures impose no constraints on the 5 state-owned Chinese entities’ U.S. operations.

“These fellas function in a significantly much more liberal surroundings here in the United States than any foreign press get pleasure from in the People’s Republic of China, the formal mentioned.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay Editing by Mary Milliken and David Gregorio)