[U.S., India at odds in excess of trade as Trump heads for experience with Modi: U.S. officers]



FILE Photo: A guy retains the flags of India and the U.S. whilst men and women acquire portion in the 35th India Working day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photograph

February 21, 2020

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Trump administration officials on Friday acknowledged that U.S. President Donald Trump’s pay a visit to to India subsequent week will not final result in even a confined trade deal, expressing they continue to have big issues more than India’s trade barriers.

Hopes that the world’s two premier democracies could negotiate a “confidence building” offer in time for Trump’s arrival Monday on a two-day visit have faded in the latest times as dissimilarities around agriculture, clinical devices, electronic trade and proposed new tariffs fester, according to business teams.

U.S. concerns that led final 12 months to the suspension of India’s tariff cost-free accessibility for some $five.six billion in exports underneath the 1970s-era Generalized Procedure of Tastes even now remain, a senior Trump administration official advised reporters on a meeting call.

“We do want to make confident that we get this equilibrium appropriate. We want to deal with a large amount of problems and we’re not really there still,” the official claimed, incorporating that Trump will likely examine these considerations with Indian Primary Minister Narendra Modi.

Trade talks will continue, but new Indian tariff proposals aimed at strengthening the country’s “Make in India” domestic production drive have created them a lot more complicated, the official stated.

Aside from escalating protectionism, the Trump check out comes against the backdrop of India’s multibillion-greenback acquire of a Russian missile shield method, which extra friction to its ties with Washington.

India in its Feb. 1 spending budget proposal declared new import tariffs on health-related equipment, walnuts, toys, electronics and other products and solutions in a shift aimed at reducing imports from China but influencing a lot of U.S. companies.

The new tariffs shocked U.S. negotiators, especially as they ended up working with Indian counterparts to cut down the affect of India’s rate controls on U.S. health care equipment these types of as cardiac stents and knee implants.

“We will be speaking about individuals fears and what we see an increase in obstacles not a minimize. This will absolutely arrive up among the leaders,” the U.S. formal reported.

The formal did not totally rule out any trade associated announcements all through the trip, but explained this was “really wholly dependent on what the Indians are geared up to do.”

U.S. Trade Agent Robert Lighthizer, who has been top the trade discussions, will not be among the U.S. delegation accompanying Trump, the formal stated. Before this thirty day period, Lighthizer canceled a excursion to India to do the job out a package deal, even as India produced some new proposals to enhance U.S. dairy and poultry obtain. [L1N2AD27O]

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is becoming a member of the trip, which will contain bulletins of commercial transactions in the electrical power and protection sectors, the officers reported.

The United States is India’s next-most significant trade lover right after China, and bilateral goods and services trade climbed to a file $142.6 billion in 2018. The United States experienced a $23.two billion goods trade deficit in 2019 with India, its ninth major trading spouse in goods.

(Reporting by David Lawder Modifying by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)