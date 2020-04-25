U.S. journalists are seeking to help colleagues affected by a pandemic heartburn

OKLAHOMA CITY >> Journalists from across the United States will find ways to help colleagues simply pay rent or buy supplies while dealing with lost or reduced paychecks due to the layoffs and furloughs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Writers in Oklahoma may pay stipends to continue chronicling the effect of COVID-19 on the state and their work by taking unpaid time. Virginia journalists raised money to give to others working in the fields. And a group of current and former reporters and editors from New York to California are providing uninterested microankers to help others in their fields to meet.

In Oklahoma, a partnership to support journalists caused the Project to tell the story of “Coronavirus”. The Inasmuch Private Foundation promises $ 50,000 and works with Oklahoma journalists ’halls of fame and nonprofit Oklahoma Watch news outlet to provide five $ 500 weekly grants for the next four months of journalists set-off or furloughed to provide trials, podcasts, photos or videos of the challenges they face.

This gives journalists a creative outlet during forced downtime, said Joe Hight, director of the journalist’s Hall of Fame.

“I just thought there had to be a way to help these journalists tell their stories,” he said.

Sports columnist Berry Tramel, who has worked for the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City since 1991, was given the first department for the storytelling project.

A reporter’s worst nightmare is for a source to make headlines when they’re shutting down. Colorful and often large audience football coach Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State University did just that the Tramel week was on furlough.

This means that Tramel was not allowed to interview, email or write for the Oklahoman when Gundy said during a media conference call that he hoped to have his team return to its facility by May 1, in rebellious federal calendars and social-distance. the guidelines. The university quickly fired the idea.

“Most journalists don’t have a switch off,” Tramel wrote. And he admits that he was hooked on the call anyway as Gundy went on a rambling tirade about the United States being in better shape than what he appeared in the media.

So Tramel let his creative juices flow and he wrote. He told the Associated Press that he quickly came up with a new nickname for Gundy, “Mike Exotic,” to write about the coach’s “coaching” behavior and as a nod to now infamous former Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage , better known as “Joe Exotic.” Like Joe Exotic, Gundy often sports a mess.

“I died to write … it was an outlet to write,” Tramel said, adding that he refused the Payment. “If Gundy didn’t stand up, the furlough would have gone good for me.”

Sisi Wei, a former editor of ProPublica’s nonprofit investigation, has joined four other reporters from across the country to create Microloans for journalists to offer interest-free loans of $ 500 from funds provided by other journalists.

“We thought if we could help five people who would be good, in the first week we got about $ 100,000 in pledge,” Wei said, who lives in New York City. Now they have enough money to provide 240 loans.

Borrowers are required to repay their loans within a year, although lenders may designate their money as gifts.

Before the onset of the coronavirus sent U.S. unemployment claims to the high level of the depression-era, the journalism industry – and the newspaper in particular – was in trouble. Advertising revenue has gradually declined as readers increasingly received their news online, where ad rates are a small fraction of what they are on the print page. In the past 15 years, at least 2,100 cities and towns have lost a paper, most of them weeks. News work has been reduced by half since 2004.

With many non-essential businesses having to close or fail during the pandemic, advertising revenues were too lucrative, putting even more pressure on local news publications and forcing many to cut jobs, hours and pay, release printed editions or even close entirely ….

In a sad irony, readers are more desperate than ever during the pandemic for reliable local news. They want to know about cases in their area, where they can be tested and how the disease affects the local economy. That’s something Henri Gendreau, a reporter for the Roanoke Times, hopes to ring true for people in Virginia.

He and colleagues in other papers in the state started Virginia is for Journalism, a gofundme account that provides grants of $ 150 to $ 300 for colleagues. Some people who have registered themselves are still giving money, Gendreau said.

“A crisis like this makes people realize how important local journalism is,” he said.