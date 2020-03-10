U.S. Marines killed in Iraq recognized by Division of Defense

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Marines based mostly at Camp Lejeune were killed in Iraq on March 8, in accordance to the Section of Protection.

The Marines have been identified as Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, of Simi Valley, California, and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, of Germantown, Maryland.

Both of those Marines were being assigned to the 2nd Maritime Raider Battalion, Maritime Forces Unique Operations Command at Camp Lejeune.

Pongo and Navas “suffered deadly wounds though accompanying Iraqi Safety Forces through a mission to do away with an ISIS stronghold in a mountainous region of north central Iraq,” in accordance to officers.

In accordance to the Office of Protection, Pongo enlisted in the Maritime Corps in 2004 and had earlier been deployed to Helmand Province in Afghanistan.

Pongo acquired “a Bronze Star Medal with Battle Distinguishing Machine for heroic actions from the enemy in 2013 when deployed in help of Procedure Enduring Freedom,” the DOD said. “In addition to his Bronze Star, Gunnery Sgt. Pongo’s private decorations also contain: a Purple Coronary heart, two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, the Navy and Maritime Corps Achievement Medal, two Combat Motion Ribbons, the Military Valorous Unit Award, four Fantastic Carry out Medals, two Humanitarian Assistance Medals, the Countrywide Defense Assistance Medal, the World War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the World War on Terrorism Support Medal, and four Sea Services Deployment Ribbons.”

Pongo is survived by his daughter and mom, officers said.

As for Navas, he also enlisted in the Maritime Corps in 2004 and had earlier supported two device deployments in Japan.

“His particular decorations consist of the Purple Coronary heart, the Joint Assistance Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Navy and Maritime Corps Achievement Medal, Overcome Action Ribbon, two Great Conduct Medals, and the Armed forces Remarkable Volunteer Company Medal, the Humanitarian Company Medal, the National Protection Support Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the World wide War on Terrorism Service Medal, and four Sea Provider Deployment Ribbons,” according to the DOD.

Navas is survived by his wife, daughter, and three sons.

Maritime Raider Regiment Commanding Officer, Col. John Lynch launched the subsequent statement:

On behalf of the Maritime Raider Regiment and all of MARSOC, our most sincere condolences go out to the families of Gunnery Sgt. Pongo and Capt. Navas. The loss of these two amazing individuals is becoming felt throughout our business, but it simply cannot evaluate to the decline that their families and teammates are experiencing. Equally adult males epitomize what it suggests to be a Maritime Raider. They were being intelligent, courageous, and loyal. They had been committed leaders, legitimate experts in their craft, and eager to go previously mentioned and over and above for the mission and their crew. They have been not just leaders these days, they were both of those on the route to be our organizations leaders in the long term. They ended up also family males, adoring husbands and fathers…Capt. Navas to his wife, daughter, and 3 younger sons, and Gunnery Sgt. Pongo to his very little woman. Both equally guys ended up exceptionally humble and really the silent industry experts that outline our SOF warriors. Gunnery Sgt. Pongo well balanced that with his greater-than-everyday living character. The command as a whole turned witness to his dynamic personality, and love for family, when he introduced his mom to this past year’s Marine Corps Birthday Ball ceremony and together they out-danced the rest of us on the dance flooring. He also cherished going on adventures with his daughter, hiking, camping, and woodworking. He was a MARSOF sophisticated sniper, a foreign weapons teacher, a beat marksmanship chief, and he was fluent in multiple languages. Capt. Navas, who was acknowledged to most as “Mo”, was born in Panama but grew up in Maryland. In addition to staying a phenomenal Marine officer and Raider, he really was a loved ones man, and cherished his time watching his small children engage in sports. He was also a scout sniper, a martial arts instructor, fight diver, and was recently selected for advertising to the rank of Important. The hearts of the total Maritime Raider community are with the Pongo and Navas families as we mourn this huge decline. In moments like these we come collectively and rely on each individual other, sharing our burdens and offering energy to these that need it. We will do everything we can to raise up and assist our grieving families in order to and honor the incredible lives and the ultimate sacrifices of Gunnery Sgt. Pongo and Capt. Navas.”

Equally Marines’ deaths are beneath investigation, according to the DOD.