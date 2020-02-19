[U.S. meeting on Huawei, China plan still on for Thursday inspite of Trump tweets: resources]



FILE Photo: The Huawei symbol is noticed on a communications machine in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

February 19, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A meeting of U.S. governing administration officials to talk about additional curbs on exports to Huawei and China is continue to on for Thursday, two sources claimed, regardless of a pushback from President Donald Trump in opposition to stricter restrictions on shipments of U.S. merchandise abroad.

The deputy-degree meeting was named to examine issues such as possible new limits on gross sales of chips created overseas to China’s blacklisted Huawei Technologies and on profits of plane components to a Chinese aircraft maker.

Policymakers have been sharply divided in advance of a cupboard-stage meeting scheduled for Feb. 28, with some officials favoring a rough line on Huawei and China though many others are extra targeted on trade.

Doubts swirled about whether the meetings would go ahead following Trump on Tuesday blasted U.S. proposals that would stop companies from providing jet engines and other components to China’s aviation sector.

In a sequence of tweets and reviews to reporters, Trump claimed national safety fears, usually cited as the rationale for U.S. curbs on Huawei, must not be utilised as an justification to make it difficult for international international locations to purchase U.S. items.

The president’s remarks came right after weekend stories by Reuters and other information media that the government was taking into consideration no matter if to end General Electric Co from even further providing engines for a new Chinese passenger jet.

The prospective restriction on the motor product sales – quite possibly along with restrictions on other elements for Chinese commercial plane these kinds of as flight control techniques designed by Honeywell Global Inc – would have been the most recent move in the battle in between the world’s two largest economies above trade and technological innovation.

