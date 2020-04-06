U.S. Military Asking Members to Make Their Own Masks to Combat Coronavirus in New Guidelines to Meet Critics

The new US military public health guidelines for combating the spread of the corona virus – which includes actions that require personnel to make their own masks – have led to criticism by some about the time being too short and lack of preparation.

The protocol, titled “Department of Defense Guidelines on the Use of Fabric Face Coverings,” was included in documents released Sunday by the Pentagon and later seen by Newsweek. Steps include requiring immediately that “as far as practicable, all individuals on DoD property, installations and facilities will wear cloth face covers when they cannot maintain a social distance of six feet in a public area or work or work center” – not including a residence personal.

The Department of the Army, Navy and Air Force “will issue the latest force health protection guidelines on the application of DoD,” the document said.

“As a temporary measure, all individuals are encouraged to make face masks from household items or general materials, such as clean T-shirts or other clean cloth that can cover the nose and mouth area,” he added. “Personal medical protective equipment such as N95 respirators or surgical masks will not be issued for this purpose because it will be provided to the right personnel.”

Reached for comment by Newsweek, the Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of the document.

Colonel John Gonzales, commander of the 51st Fighter Wing, practiced proper N95 respirator clothing as part of a qualitative mask suitability test, March 10 at Osan Air Base, South Korea.

Staff Sergeant Greg Nash / 51st Fighter Wing / US Public Affairs. air Force

The decision to implement the guidelines, which was first reviewed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper on ABC News the previous Sunday, was widely welcomed by observers. But the time and manner of its implementation has drawn criticism.

“While I praise DoD for taking the initiative to order this action, you must be wondering how the most powerful military in the world seems to make a response to this pandemic when they leave every day,” Fred Wellman, a retired Army officer who served as CEO from veteran and military research companies focused on ScoutComms, to Newsweek.

“We have plans on the shelf for everything that might happen on Earth. How is there no one for this and if there is, why don’t we follow it?” he added.

President Donald Trump and his administration’s response to the new corona virus have received significant reactions, including in the ranks of the military. Days after USS Theodore Roosevelt, US Navy aircraft carrier commander Captain Brett Crozier wrote a desperate letter urging support from his superiors to quarantine the ailing sailor, he was abruptly moved from his post on Thursday in a move some see as an attempt to silence dissent among member services

Earlier Sunday, The New York Times reported that Crozier had tested positive for COVID-19, quoting two of his classmates at the Naval Academy.

Trump Admin Venezuela Anti-Drugs distracts from COVID-19: Official

“Instead of heeding calls from real leaders like Captain Crozier of the US Navy, the defense secretary forces service members and their families to fend for themselves,” Malcolm Nance, a retired senior Navy chief from seven generations of service members, will return to the Civil War.

“He reflects the inability of this government,” he added.

The corona virus was first observed in the city of Wuhan in China late last year and has spread globally. With more than 330,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the United States has recorded far more cases of disease than any other country in the world. This figure includes 17,400 recoveries as well as more than 9,500 deaths, more casualties in the US than Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and the war in Afghanistan combined.

The White House has predicted that between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the US could die from COVID-19 in August, a number they say could reach as high as one million to 2.2 million without interference from the federal government.

Paul Rieckhoff, a retired Army lieutenant who hosted the Angry American podcast and served as editor in chief at Righteous Media, said US military efforts, which came as the country prepared to face the worst coronavirus outbreak showed “another step that needed to be done was too late. “

“Secretary Esper continued for months behind the curve. The Defense Department leadership continued to fail to lead – or even to treat American sons and daughters in uniform,” Rieckhoff told Newsweek. “Secretary Esper and President Trump continue to stumble and stumble and our troops, the American people and our national defense continue to pay high prices.”

“Trump is focused on opening the sports league, while our mother ship is knocked out,” he added, warning the U.S. enemy. will “celebrate” the government’s wrong move. “What we have seen is the most horrible betrayal of our troops since Vietnam.”

Update 01:01 ET 4/6/2020

The first page of the document entitled The Department of Defense Guidelines on the Use of Face Cloth Covering detailed new rules for US military public health, April 5

The Department of Defense

The second page of a document entitled The Department of Defense’s Face Cloth Cover Guidelines detailing the new US military public health regulations, April 5

The Department of Defense