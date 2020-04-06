U.S. Military Asking Members to Make Their Own Masks to Combat Coronavirus in New Guidelines to Meet Critics

Jermaine Hoffman
The new US military public health guidelines for combating the spread of the corona virus – which includes actions that require personnel to make their own masks – have led to criticism by some about the time being too short and lack of preparation.

The protocol, titled “Department of Defense Guidelines on the Use of Fabric Face Coverings,” was included in documents released Sunday by the Pentagon and later seen by Newsweek. Steps include requiring immediately that “as far as practicable, all individuals on DoD property, installations and facilities will wear cloth face covers when they cannot maintain a social distance of six feet in a public area or work or work center” – not including a residence personal.

The Department of the Army, Navy and Air Force “will issue the latest force health protection guidelines on the application of DoD,” the document said.

“As a temporary measure, all individuals are encouraged to make face masks from household items or general materials, such as clean T-shirts or other clean cloth that can cover the nose and mouth area,” he added. “Personal medical protective equipment such as N95 respirators or surgical masks will not be issued for this purpose because it will be provided to the right personnel.”

Reached for comment by Newsweek, the Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of the document.

Colonel John Gonzales, commander of the 51st Fighter Wing, practiced proper N95 respirator clothing as part of a qualitative mask suitability test, March 10 at Osan Air Base, South Korea.
Staff Sergeant Greg Nash / 51st Fighter Wing / US Public Affairs. air Force

The decision to implement the guidelines, which was first reviewed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper on ABC News the previous Sunday, was widely welcomed by observers. But the time and manner of its implementation has drawn criticism.

“While I praise DoD for taking the initiative to order this action, you must be wondering how the most powerful military in the world seems to make a response to this pandemic when they leave every day,” Fred Wellman, a retired Army officer who served as CEO from veteran and military research companies focused on ScoutComms, to Newsweek.

“We have plans on the shelf for everything that might happen on Earth. How is there no one for this and if there is, why don’t we follow it?” he added.

President Donald Trump and his administration’s response to the new corona virus have received significant reactions, including in the ranks of the military. Days after USS Theodore Roosevelt, US Navy aircraft carrier commander Captain Brett Crozier wrote a desperate letter urging support from his superiors to quarantine the ailing sailor, he was abruptly moved from his post on Thursday in a move some see as an attempt to silence dissent among member services

Earlier Sunday, The New York Times reported that Crozier had tested positive for COVID-19, quoting two of his classmates at the Naval Academy.

