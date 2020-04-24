U.S. military F-16 fighter crashes in a building today in California-live update

Loss of hydraulic power prevented Thursday military pilots from controlling an F-16 jet that crashed into a warehouse last year, just outside of March’s Air Force Base in California, according to a Thursday newspaper report.

On May 16, pilots safely escaped and parachuted before the Air Force National Guard F-16 crashed into the warehouse. There were no crash explosions and no serious injuries to workers at a facility approximately 65 miles east of Los Angeles.

According to the US Air Force report on page 22 obtained by Riverside Press-Enterprise, the two valves were improperly attached to the jet, causing damage and leaking hydraulic fluid.

The valve was part of a flight control system that was overhauled in January 2019. According to a report dated April 14, the valve was installed on the aircraft a few months after the possible hydraulic leak was discovered.

“Evidence also showed an improper overhaul process that lacked effective procedures to identify improperly installed ISA check valves,” the report said.

The F-16 was one of two jets 120 miles east of the airbase at the city’s border between Riverside and Moreno Valley.

Reportedly, the only pilot on board, the pilot, burned fuel before discharging.

According to the newspaper, the F-16 was assigned to the 114th fighter wing in Joe Fossfield, South Dakota, and performed several missions on the 144th fighter wing.

The F-16 rushed in from the rooftop of a warehouse in California on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

CBS Los Angeles

. [TagsToTranslate] Fighter