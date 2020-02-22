[U.S. nationwide protection adviser denies Russia boosting Trump reelection]



FILE Image: Nationwide Safety Advisor Robert O’Brien arrives before U.S. President Donald Trump provides joint remarks with Israel’s Key Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a proposed new Center East peace plan in the East Space of the White Home in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

February 22, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s national protection adviser denied that U.S. intelligence officials have warned that Russia has been interfering in the U.S. presidential marketing campaign to enhance Trump’s re-election odds.

“I haven’t seen any intelligence that Russia is accomplishing anything to try to get President Trump reelected,” Robert O’Brien, who was appointed by Trump to the article in September, claimed in an ABC News interview to be broadcast on Sunday.

“I have not witnessed that, and I get really excellent accessibility,” he mentioned, in accordance to excerpts introduced on Saturday.

U.S. intelligence officers explained to associates of the Home of Associates Intelligence Committee in a classified briefing that Russia was yet again interfering in American politics in advance of November’s election, as it did in 2016, a human being familiar with the dialogue explained to Reuters on Thursday.

Due to the fact that briefing, Trump has ousted the performing intelligence chief, changing him with a political loyalist in an abrupt transfer as Democrats and previous U.S. officials raised the alarm around countrywide stability problems.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders also claimed on Friday he experienced been instructed by U.S. intelligence officers about a thirty day period back that Russia appeared to be participating in disinformation and propaganda campaigns to boost his 2020 campaign.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir Enhancing by Cynthia Osterman)