U.S. Navy Chief Reminds USS Roosevelt Commander Retired

The Navy’s chief of operations has recommended Captain Brett Crozier to return to office as USS Roosevelt commander, confirmed by CBS News. His recommendation to revive Navy Operations Director Admiral Michael Gildey Closier stated that if the Navy did not act faster to dismount the ship, the captain was essentially about sending notes to warn seafarers to die at sea. Are exempted from responsibility.

Earlier this month, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper suggested that commanding the aircraft carrier of Klozier could be restored once the shooting investigation was completed. Gilday ordered an investigation into the firing.

Closier was removed from his command after the memo, which went around for help from Washington, became public. As of Friday, 856 members of the 4,000 crew members of the USS Roosevelt, a Navy aircraft carrier moored in Guam, tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Navy, 112 sailors have recovered and more than 4,200 have landed.

Assistant Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modley said that he left the chain of command because Crosier did not cause concern to his direct boss. Within a few days, Modley resigned after the recording of his recording, which severely criticized Khloje.

The New York Times first reported a Navy recommendation.

David Martin and Mary Walsh contributed to this report.

. [TagsToTranslate] US Navy