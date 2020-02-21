[U.S. officers tell Democrat Sanders Russia is seeking to assistance his marketing campaign: Washington Publish]



Democratic U.S. presidential applicant Senator Bernie Sanders gestures as he speaks all through a Get Out the Early Vote marketing campaign rally in Santa Ana, California, U.S., February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. officials have informed Democratic presidential prospect Bernie Sanders that Russia is making an attempt to assistance his campaign, the Washington Post documented on Friday.

Republican President Donald Trump and U.S. lawmakers have also been educated about the Russian assistance to Sanders, reported the Post, which cited unnamed folks acquainted with the matter.

It was not very clear what form the Russian assistance had taken, the paper included.

