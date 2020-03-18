U.S. pork processors call for more foreign H-2 visa workers

The U.S. pork supplier association is demanding more foreign visa workers, despite the huge loss of US jobs during the coronavirus epidemic.

The letter from the federation’s March 10 Congress said:

The U.S. pork industry, which is experiencing severe labor shortages on farms and plants, is headed for a severe market disruption with catastrophic implications for pork farmers. According to economists and industry analysts, there aren’t enough workers available to run the second week or Saturday at many of the pork packing plants. Pig farmers are also struggling to find a sustained supply of workers, as unemployment rates have dropped significantly.

The union denied the lawsuit, which represents 30,000 workers at pig slaughterhouses, according to Bloomberg News:

Enabling additional migrant workers to “destroy American jobs and further weaken the economy,” said international president Marc Perrone, international president of the Food and Commercial Workers Union. “The last thing Americans need is the giant corporations that govern the safeguards that protect American workers and the food security of our country,” he said.

Pig producers backed down, Bloomberg reported on March 13:

“Our farms and plants tell us that they pay higher salaries and we cannot find people yet,” said Nick Giordano, vice president of the pig producers’ council. “If UFCW could supply us with employees, that would be great because our farms and plants are hiring now.”

Slaughterhouse workers’ wages have been declining since the early 1980’s, and companies have invested little in automating coarse-grained work because companies have enjoyed a flood of migrant – and often illegal – work.

But President Donald Trump is tightening wages by limiting the supply of new refugees and southern migrants.

Prior to the 1980’s, industry wages were higher than manufacturing wages, but the industry broke the union and relocated the slaughterhouse to rural areas. In 2016, salaries dropped to $ 22,000 annually.

As of May 2018, the average salary for the 75,000 slaughterhouse worker was only $ 28,260.

In 2020, Indian Packers Corp offered a down payment of $ 16.22 per hour, or nearly $ 34,000 a year. Some companies also offer bonuses for new employees. For example, a poultry processor in New Market, Virginia offers $ 1,500 “in bonus.”

But many other employers continued to offer only $ 11 or $ 12 per hour, or only $ 23,000 per year.

China’s Wuhan virus stated that the industry for recruiting workers is worsening, according to the pig’s March 10 letter:

the situation with COVID-19 could lead to significant capacity deficiencies long before and endanger the daily care needs of animals. School closures that prevent parents from going to work are already a problem in the farming and agricultural communities. The spectrum of market-ready pigs that is out of place is a nightmare for every pig in the country. There would be severe economic spending on rural communities and a significant challenge to animal welfare.

We call on federal and state officials to work with the U.S. pork industry to mitigate the impact on our industry and the communities that depend on us. Specifically, we are calling for solutions for faster worker visas and for the administration to develop support plans for pig farmers affected by bottlenecks in the supply chain.

In 2015, Chinese investors purchased the largest pork company in the United States, Smithfield Foods.

Many low-tech American business sectors are experiencing problems because of their low-income workforce being dispersed amidst the coronavirus shutdowns. For example, the New York Times reported penalties caused by the shutdown of the city’s hospitality industry:

Some 154,400 people work in the city’s bars, restaurants, cafes and trucks and earn $ 4.7 billion in salaries a year, according to a 2019 city study.City Controller Scott M. Stringer, On Monday he estimated restaurant sales would fall 80 percent during the shutdown, a figure which will give some businesses a boost.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this before,” said Daniel Boulud, Daniel’s chef and restaurateur who owns it. “Everyone is on temporary leave and we look forward to retrieving them as soon as the green light goes by, but we don’t know when.”

…

Across the East River in Queens, Quy Tran, a 55-year-old waiter and delivery man at a Vietnamese restaurant in Jackson Heights, said he had two or three weeks of cash on the bank. “I feel nervous, scared,” he said, “not because of the illness, but because of the money.”

The pig producers’ letter does not say they are looking for more H-2A or H-2B blue-collar visitors.

H-2B workers are often used by landscape designers, hotels and resorts, but are also used by crab growers.

In March, Chad Wolf, the head of the Homeland Security Department, approved an additional 35,000 H-2B workers for companies by 2020. Additional H-2Bs will allow companies to hire 101,000 new H-2Bs throughout 2020, all and hundreds of thousands of Americans are facing layoffs during the epidemic. Many H-1Bs approved in 2019 and 2018 may also work in the United States.

Tom Cotton: DHS “Prioritizing Cheap Foreign Labor” with H-2B Visa Hikehttps: //t.co/mtqDZpux1n

– John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 5, 2020

In 2019, agricultural entrepreneurs imported more than 240,000 H-2A workers, up from 100,000 in 2013.

The supply of H-2A agricultural workers reduces the pressure on companies to invest in technology to save labor on slaughterhouses. But supply may not be obligatory for Americans because H-2A salaries are set by the effective wage rate (AEWR), which sets wages too high, according to a Cato Institute complaint :

The AEWR is unfair discrimination against farmers who are trying to follow the rules and hire foreign workers legally. It is supposed to reflect the actual hourly wage that farmers already pay to workers. But in practice, this is not the case.

… the AEWR artificially inflates the base hourly wages in the following before including this type of additional compensation.

“The AEWR is a political salary that the administration or Congress should end,” said Cato.

In addition, many high-tech industries have redesigned their management culture to maximize the use of inexpensive H-1, OPT, and L-1 visit workers. For example, Silicon Valley companies have imported hundreds of thousands of white-collar workers from India, despite the risk of civil rights lawsuits and the apparent loss of innovation.

Nationally, about one million Indian contract workers have white collar jobs that need young American graduates, in part because there are no limits on the entry of foreign graduates into U.S. jobs with necks white.

In the Senate, Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee is budgeting on his S.386 bill, which would reward more Indian graduates if they took care of American graduates.

The DoJ / EEOC does nothing, as the United States and India do American jobs for the first H1B group, leaving Americans for their careers, homes and families.

This trade stifled innovation in Silicon-V, insurance and banking. #SenMikeLee and # S386 Will Expand It to Health Care https://t.co/qoENwyO6X7

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) March 9, 2020