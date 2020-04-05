U.S. Postal Service could close without additional funding by June, Democrats warn

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, postal workers are at the forefront and are considered “essential workers” who must continue to work as usual while others are at home. But some lawmakers warned that without further support, the United States Postal Service [USPS] could be completely shut down in the coming months, threatening the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of Americans doing.

Last week, Carolyn B. Maloney, chairman of the Commission on Supervision and Reform, and Jerry Connolly, chairman of the Government Steering Subcommittee, said in a letter to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell that the crisis at COVID-19 was in the US. The future of email services

“The post office needs urgent assistance as a direct result of the coronavirus crisis,” they said. “Based on a number of briefings and warnings about a significant drop in mail throughout the country this week, it has become clear that the postal service cannot survive the summer without the immediate support of Congress and the White House. We use all U.S. community post offices to provide vital products and services, including life-saving drugs. “

Lawmakers said the USPS, a quasi-government agency that relies on fees rather than taxes, could be shuttered as early as June and less than three months from now. They said that if postal workers shipped more than 1 billion prescription drugs last year and stopped working during the outbreak, they could have disastrous consequences for the health of people nationwide.

“The Postal Service needs the help of the United States, and we must answer this call,” they said.

Congress should not ignore the US Postal Service. Email volume has plummeted this week, and the USPS will run out of cash by June. All households and all businesses in the United States rely on our postal service.

We can take quick action to return it to solvency or risk its collapse.

— Representative Gerry Connolly [@GerryConnolly] March 20, 2020

“These negative consequences can be even worse in rural areas, where millions of Americans have been displaced and rely on delivering essential staple food to the post office,” said a member of the Diet. Warned.

Americans are also relying on postal service workers to deliver millions of coronavirus relief checks—the process does not begin until the end of April and is not scheduled to end until September. However, it is unclear whether the necessary funds will be secured.

Maloney and Connelly proposed a bill to provide $ 25 billion in emergency funding to the post office, removing obligations in a crisis by giving priority to medical delivery. They said the funding would save jobs for more than 600,000 Americans.

A USPS spokesperson told CBS News on Friday, “The United States Postal Service thanks the inclusion of a limited emergency borrower during this COVID-19 pandemic. Business in a major recession ”

“In a worst case scenario, such a recession could result in insufficient liquidity for the postal service to continue operating.”

According to a spokeswoman, the USPS experienced significant losses in the required income during the pandemic and the subsequent decline in economic activity, but also worked with legislators to ensure access to American email during this time. Continue.

US Postal Service workers wear face masks and gloves as they cross downtown streets during a coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles, California on March 24, 2020.

But when President Donald Trump signed the $ 2 trillion Coronavirus Emergency Bill, the USPS was able to borrow only $ 10 billion from the Treasury.

“It’s terribly inadequate,” said Fredric V. Rolando, president of National Associated of Letter Carriers, calling for more funding in the next round of legislation. “Especially at present, the administration does not clearly understand the importance of post offices.”

Democrats are working to finalize a fourth coronavirus spending bill that will provide more funding to the USPS, mainly to improve voting capabilities by mail in the upcoming elections, said Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

So far, the post office, along with hospitals, pharmacies, supermarkets, and other important businesses, has remained open throughout the crisis. According to a report in the New York Times, at least 20 post office members tested positive for the virus by last Friday—this number may be increasing given the diagnosis rate in the United States.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 266,000 positive tests have been confirmed in the United States, and the United States currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, exceeding 1 million worldwide . So far, more than 6,900 people have died from the virus in the United States.

